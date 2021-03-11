TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Vir Biotech Higher on Phase 3 Progress With COVID Antibody Drug

Vir is up after a Phase 3 trial showed that a drug it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline reduced hospitalization or death 85% against placebo.
Author:
Publish date:

Vir Biotechnology  (VIR) - Get Report shares were higher Thursday after it reported progress in a Phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline  (GSK) - Get Report.

An independent data monitoring committee "recommended that the Phase 3 … trial evaluating VIR-7831 … as monotherapy for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization be stopped for enrollment due to evidence of profound efficacy," the companies said.

The recommendation "was based on an interim analysis of data from 583 patients enrolled in the trial, which demonstrated an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death in patients receiving VIR-7831 as monotherapy compared to placebo.”

Vir recently traded at $73.90, up 58%, and Glaxo traded off 0.3% at $35.48.

VIR-7831 "was well tolerated,” the companies said. “As the trial remains ongoing and blinded with patients continuing to be followed for 24 weeks, additional results, including epidemiology and virology data, will be forthcoming once the trial is completed.”

The companies plan to apply for emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and for authorizations in other countries.

In addition, “the results of a new study submitted and pending online publication in bioRxiv" show that VIR-7831 "maintains activity against current circulating variants of concern, including the U.K., South African and Brazilian variants.”

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly said  (LLY) - Get Report that its coronavirus antibody treatment cut the risk of hospitalization and death by 87% for high-risk patients in a Phase 3 study. 

The study combined Lilly drugs bamlanivimab and etesevimab for patients recently diagnosed with COVID. Lilly shares at last check were 0.5% higher at $206.50.

Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday - Organigram, Vir Biotech, Roblox, Bumble

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Nasdaq Futures Surge on Fading Inflation Fears, Lower Treasury Yields

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Extends Slide as Oppenheimer Lowers Rating to 'Perform'

What to Watch in Europe This Week: Parliamentary Elections, ECB Meeting
INVESTING

ECB Pledges 'Significant' Increase in Bond Purchases; U.S. Yields Fall

Robinhood Reddit WallStreetBets Lead
INVESTING

How Robinhood and Reddit Have Changed Options Trading -- and How You Can Profit

Cannabis Gains Political Importance, Makes Its Way To The Ballot
INVESTING

Organigram Gets $175 Million Investment From BAT Unit

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

AMC, Boeing, Roblox and Coupang - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Coupang Lead
INVESTING

Coupang Raises $4.6 Billion in Biggest U.S. IPO This Year