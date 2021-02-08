TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
Videogame Streamer Huya Double Downgraded by CLSA to Underperform

Huya shares fell on Monday after CLSA analyst Sally Chan downgraded the videogame streamer to underperform from outperform.
Huya  (HUYA) - Get Report shares fell on Monday after CLSA analyst Sally Chan downgraded the videogame streamer to underperform from outperform.

Huya recently traded at $24.39, down 8.9%. The shares have fallen 9% over the past six months.

Chinese regulators are looking over Huya's proposed acquisition of rival DouYu International  (DOYU) - Get Report for $6 billion Tencent TCEHY owns shares in both and would have a 68% stake in the combined company.

In December, Chinese regulators said they would scrutinize the deal to see whether it violates China’s monopoly laws, since the combined company would control 80% of the videogame-streaming market. China’s regulators are investigating Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Report for monopolistic practices.

Meanwhile, on Monday Huya also said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Fil Ltd./Bermuda sold $26.3 million of Huya shares in the fourth quarter. That’s 1.08 million shares, or 1.3% of Huya’s shares outstanding. 

After the sale, Fil owns 4.33 million, or 5.2%, of the shares outstanding with a market value of $105.5 million, Bloomberg reports.

China’s Tencent is the world's biggest videogame company. In November, after Tencent’s third-quarter-earnings report, Morningstar analyst Dan Baker raised his fair value for the stock to $84.40 from $77.

“We lifted our revenue estimate for the gaming businesses, increased the market valuation of investments and adjusted the Chinese yuan-Hong Kong dollar exchange rate,” he wrote in a commentary.

“We think Tencent has put more of the focus on cloud and advertising businesses following its reorganization. … Tencent is transforming from consumer internet to industrial internet.”

Tencent recently traded at $95.15, down 0.3%.

