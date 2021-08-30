August 30, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Keep Cash on Hand in September, Jim Cramer Says
Publish date:

Videogame Stocks Drop After China Further Limits Children's Gaming Time

Videogame stocks including Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive and Tencent dropped after China further limited children's gaming time.
Author:

Shares of gaming stocks came under pressure on Monday after China announced the strictest-ever regulations to limit gaming time for minors.

China's National Press and Publication Administration on Monday issued strict new measures aimed at curbing videogame addiction. 

The new rules mandate no videogames during the school week for anyone under 18 and one hour a day on Fridays, weekends and public holidays. 

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit Records on 'Dovish' Powell Take, Payrolls in Focus

Children and teenagers under age 18 will be allowed to play games only between 8pm and 9pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, reports say

TheStreet Recommends

To enforce the new regulations, NPPA is asking game providers in China to block underage gamers from accessing those developers' own games, a move that would require identity verification technologies, Protocol reported.

The restrictions apply to any devices including phones.

Previously, China had limited the length of time under-18s could play videogames to 1.5 hours on any day and three hours on holidays under 2019 rules.

At last check, shares of Activision Blizzard  (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report slipped 2.1%, Take-Two Interactive  (TTWO) - Get Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Report eased 0.9% and shares of Tencent Holdings TCEHY dropped 1.2%. 

Cryptocurrency Price Check: John Paulson Calls Crypto a 'Worthless Bubble'

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Nasdaq, S&P 500 at Records on 'Dovish' Powell Take, Payrolls in Focus

Workers at a factory for Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery seen making lithium battery packs for electric cars and other uses, in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Electric Vehicle Opportunities? Invest in Product, Technology Stocks

Jim Cramer on Wynn Resorts’ Conference Call
INVESTING

Wynn Plans to Spend Big Promoting Online Sports Gambling

Levi Strauss & Co. Lead
INVESTING

Levi Strauss Stock Rises; Wells Fargo Sees Potential in Loose-Jeans Trend

Cloudera
INVESTING

Cloudera Reports Stronger-Than-Expected Results

Support.com Lead
INVESTING

Support.com Rides Meme-Stock Wave to Another Big Gain

PNC, SunTrust Gain as Dow Drops 278 Points on Massive Sell-Off
INVESTING

PNC Bank to Raise Minimum Wage to $18-Hour from $15

Globalstar Stock Jumps Amid Talk of Straight Path Bidding War
INVESTING

Globalstar Stock Rockets; New iPhone Said to Support Satellite Communication