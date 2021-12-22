Video-Sharing App Triller Will IPO Via SeaChange Merger

The merged company will be known as TrillerVerz and valued at around $5 billion.

Emerging video-sharing app Triller is preparing to list on Nasdaq through a reverse merger with video advertising technology company SeaChange ( (SEAC) - Get SeaChange International, Inc. Report).

The two have entered a definitive agreement to join forces with a company focused on video advertising. Known as TrillerVerz, the new company will be listed under the ticker symbol "ILLR" and be valued at around $5 billion.

Founded in 2015 by David Leiberman and Sammy Rubin, the Los Angeles-based Triller started out as a video editing app but later morphed into a more of a social media platform and space where users can share short videos.

SeaChange has been in video advertising since the 1990s and will become an operating subsidiary of TrillerVerz.

With a product that is similar to TikTok, Triller became popular in India after the country banned the China-based app due to political differences with Beijing last summer.

Approved by the boards of both companies, the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Along with its focus of remaining relevant to a younger audience, TrillerVerz plans to expand its product into yet-to-be-widely-adopted versions of the internet — from the metaverse to web3.

"Today, TrillerVerz's combined ecosystem of creators are the younger generations' most recognized and followed brands globally," Mahi de Silva, who has been tapped to lead TrillerVerz as chief executive, said in a statement. "We believe TrillerVerz is becoming the voice of youth culture, a brand that sits at the nexus of content, creator, commerce, and culture in the digital world."

After news of the merger became public, (SEAC) - Get SeaChange International, Inc. Report stock soared by as much as 80% to $3.18.