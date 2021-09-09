September 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
GameStop Q2 Earnings: What You Need to Know
Publish date:

Video Game Makers Slump As China Extends Screen Time Crackdown; Tencent, NetEase Summoned

China is looking to crack down on video game addiction among China's youth by restricting screen time.
Author:

Tencent  (TECHY)  and NetEase  (NTES) - Get NetEase, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NTES) Report shares slumped lower Thursday after Chinese regulators continued their crackdown on screen time as the government looks to curb video game use by the nation's youth. 

Beijing summoned e-commerce giant Tencent and gaming company NetEase to "seriously deal with" violations to the rules of China's propaganda department, cyberspace regulator and other authorities, according to media reports. 

The South China Morning Post also reported that Beijing temporarily suspended approval for all new online video games in an effort to slow gaming addiction among young people. The move essentially means that "everything is on hold," a source told the SCMP. 

The U.S.-listed shares of NetEase fell 3.7% to $87.43 per share in early market trading Thursday while Tencent dropped 3.3% to $62.95.

TheStreet Recommends

Chinese videogame makers weren't the only one's feeling the pinch Thursday however as Roblox Corp.  (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report fell 1%, Activision Blizzard fell  (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report 1.6%, Electronic Arts  (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report fell 0.7% and Take-Two Interactive  (TTWO) - Get Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Report declined 1.14% on the news. 

Another source told the SCMP that new game approvals will be on hold "for a while" because the priority is to "reduce the number of new games" in the country, which is the world's largest video game market. 

Thursday's move follows a decision in late August to by China's National Press and Publication Administration to mandate no videogames during the school week for anyone under 18 and one hour a day of Fridays, weekends and public holidays. 

Children and teenagers under 18 will be allowed to play games only between 8pm and 9pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

Cisco Stock
INVESTING

Cisco Stock Slides; Morgan Stanley Cuts to Equal Weight

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Powers Higher As Wall Street Rallies On Weekly Jobless Claims, ECB Tapering Move

Lululemon Lead
INVESTING

Lululemon Stock Surges On Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Boost

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Peloton Stock Gains After Unveiling Launch Of Branded Fitness Clothing Brand

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Motors' Results
INVESTING

General Motors Stock Slides After Extending Michigan, Ohio Plant Closures

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on Lululemon, RH, GameStop, and Signet

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Developing Combined Vaccine to Target Covid and Flu

Boston Beer Company Lead
INVESTING

Boston Beer Stock Drops; Cowen Reiterates Underperform