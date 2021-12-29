Victoria's Secret Shares Soar on Share Buyback, Holiday Sales

Victoria’s Secret will pay Goldman Sachs $250 million for about 4.1 million shares Dec. 31, with the final settlement expected in the first quarter.

Intimate products retailer Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) - Get Victoria's Secret & Company Report shares soared Wednesday, after it announced a share buyback and cited strong holiday sales growth.

As for the buyback, Victoria’s Secret will pay Goldman Sachs $250 million for about 4.1 million shares Dec. 31, with the final settlement expected in the first quarter.

Also, the company reaffirmed November’s fourth-quarter guidance, which forecast sales of flat to up 3% in the fourth quarter from the year-earlier tally of $2.1 billion. It sees operating income of $295 million to $335 million and earnings per share of $2.35 to $2.65.

“I am very pleased with our fourth quarter performance to date and believe we have solid plans in place for the balance of this holiday selling season,” said CEO Martin Waters.

“I was particularly encouraged by our sales growth during the peak shopping days over the Thanksgiving weekend and the large rush of business as we approached Dec. 25.

“Our stores are in a good inventory position as we begin our semi-annual sale…. Performance has been broad-based across all of our businesses, and our stores channel has been a position of strength for our results.”

Victoria’s Secret separated from L Brands in August.

The stock recently traded at $55.50, up 14%. It has slumped 5% since beginning trading on its own in August, compared to an 8% gain for the S&P 500. But Victoria’s Secret shares have rebounded 19% since Dec. 20.