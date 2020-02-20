Victoria's Secret Going Private and CEO Wexner Will Step Down

L Brands agrees to sell a controlling stake in its Victoria's Secret brand to Sycamore Partners in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

L Brands (LB) - Get Report shares were falling nearly 12% to $21.71 in premarket trading Thursday after the women's intimate apparel company agreed to sell a controlling stake of its Victoria's Secret brand to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said L Brands CEO and Chairman Leslie Wexner would be stepping down.

Wexner, 82 years old, the longest-serving CEO of companies in the S&P 500, will serve as chairman emeritus and remain on the board of L Brands.

"We believe that, as a private company, Victoria’s Secret will be better able to focus on longer-term results," Wexner said in a statement.

Sycamore will purchase a 55% interest in Victoria’s Secret for about $525 million. L Brands will retain a 45% stake in Victoria’s Secret.

Nick Coe, the current CEO of Bath & Body Works, has been named vice chairman of Bath & Body Works Brand Strategy and New Ventures.

Andrew Meslow, currently chief operating officer of Bath & Body Works, has been promoted to CEO of Bath & Body Works. At the close of the transaction, Meslow will become CEO of L Brands and will join its board.

Bath & Body Works will be a standalone company.

For the fourth quarter, L Brands expects a 2% comparable-store sales decline, including a 10% increase at Bath & Body Works and a 10% decrease at Victoria's Secret. L Brands still expects fourth-quarter earnings of $1.85 a share, beating FactSet's call for $1.83.

The company will report fourth quarter earnings results on Feb. 26.

L Brands has dealt with controversy, including last year's resignation of Ed Razek, former president and chief marketing officer, following repeated complaints about inappropriate behavior. Wexner has also been criticized for his close ties to the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.