Victoria’s Secret Reportedly Up for Sale Again for as High as $3 Billion

Victoria’s Secret, owned by L Brands (LB) - Get Report, reportedly is back on the market looking for a potential buyer - though at more than double the $1.1 billion value it had last year in a failed deal with a private-equity firm.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that L Brands has restarted discussions with buyers about a potential sale of the famous lingerie brand, which was suffering from declining sales well before the coronavirus pandemic pushed it further into the red.

Thanks to a rebound in online sales, the company could now target a valuation of at least $2 billion to $3 billion in a potential sale, according to Bloomberg. L Brands last year canceled a deal giving private-equity firm Sycamore Partners 55% control of the lingerie chain for around $525 million.

In a statement to Bloomberg, L Brands’ Chief Financial Officer Stuart Burgdoerfer said that figure might be as high as $5 billion thanks to “the substantial improvement in performance at Victoria’s Secret.”

Sycamore sued in April 2020 to terminate the deal it had struck, arguing L Brands violated the terms of the agreement by failing to pay rent and furloughing thousands of workers amid the pandemic.

Since then, Victoria’s Secret has seen an “unusual” surge in demand, according to its financial statements. Strong sales and the success of its online business led it to boost its quarterly profit outlook twice in March.

The numbers point to a sharp turnaround for the lingerie chain, which had grappled for years with declining sales and struggled to recalibrate after losing the Sycamore investment just as coronavirus shutdowns began.

L Brands has said it aims to complete either a sale or spinoff of Victoria’s Secret by August.

Shares of L Brands ended the trading day Thursday up 1.16% at $66.07.