Vice President Pence Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for coronavirus, a news report said Friday.

A senior administration official confirmed the diagnosis to NBC News.

Pence was scheduled to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, NBC said, but his departure from Andrews Air Force Base was delayed by nearly an hour as staff dealt with news of the diagnosis. Reporters traveling with Pence said several staffers disembarked from Air Force Two just before takeoff.

The development comes a day after President Donald Trump’s personal valet was reported to have tested positive for the potentially deadly disease.

The valets are members of an elite military unit dedicated to the White House and often work very close to the president and first family.

Trump said he did not have close contact with the valet, telling reporters, "I’ve had very little personal contact with this gentleman.”

Pence was recently criticized for not wearing a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He later said he should have worn one there, but that he didn’t think it was necessary because he is tested frequently for the coronavirus.

Trump has not worn a mask, despite a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that face coverings be used to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump was photographed not wearing a mask Tuesday while visiting a Honeywell mask-making plant in Arizona, but later insisted he did, saying, "I had it on back - backstage."

Trump said that he and Pence would begin taking daily coronavirus tests, an increase from the weekly tests that had been White House protocol.