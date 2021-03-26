ViacomCBS Has Fallen 40% in Four Days - Time to Buy the Drop?

ViacomCBS stock is down about 40% in just four trading days. Is this a dip to buy? Let's look at the chart to see the must-hold support levels.

ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report has been on a rollercoaster ride over the past few weeks, and more recently the past few days.

The stock is starting to look like GameStop (GME) - Get Report or some other Reddit-meme stock.

ViacomCBS stock rallied for 13 straight weeks before topping out at $101.97 on March 15. The recent pullback has been intense, with shares down almost 10% on Friday alone.

In the last four days, shares have fallen more than 40%.

The stock is selling off after the company announced a stock sale. After such a magnificent rally - up about 10-fold from the March 2020 low - how could management not raise capital?

Particularly since the media landscape continues to shift and as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Disney (DIS) - Get Report and others rack up huge subscriber numbers. For its part, Disney has already snagged more than 100 million Disney+ subscribers.

In any regard, what do we make of ViacomCBS after the drop?

Trading ViacomCBS

Daily chart of ViacomCBS stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Friday’s price action is both disturbing and disappointing. Prior to Friday, we had a doji indecision candle at the 50-day moving average. Shares were down about 34% from the recent high, volume was lower than the previous day and there was some divergence on the overbought/oversold measure (the Williams%R reading).

Coming into the session, I was looking for one of two things: either a rotation over Thursday’s high or a break of Thursday’s low that was quickly recaptured.

The former would give bulls the rotation they needed to potentially jam the stock higher. The latter would give them a reversal to trade with a defined low.

Neither scenario played out, as Thursday’s low broke and opened the floodgates to more selling. For now, shares are also breaking through the $60 to $61 area.

Below this area now, I want to see if the $58.30 level holds. If that zone breaks, then $50 could be in play. Not only would this represent a ~50% loss from the highs, it’s also a key psychological level.

Further, it’s where the 100-day and 21-week moving averages come into play.

On the upside, ViacomCBS stock needs to reclaim the 50-day moving average.

In the future, pay attention to some of the stock’s clues. For instance, notice that ViacomCBS failed to make a higher high on Monday. Then notice the way it failed to hold several key levels on the gap down. A 15% loss from the highs is painful, but it’s better than a 40% punch to the gut.