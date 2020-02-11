ViacomCBS Partners with Sports-Book Operator William Hill

ViacomCBS is partnering with William Hill, giving the media giant's CBS Sports unit access to the U.K. sports-book operator's betting odds and other gambling data.

The partnership will begin in March on CBS Sports digital platforms, with a full rollout planned for the fantasy football season.

CBS Sports will use William Hill’s odds, experts and more than 140 sports books to bolster its current digital offerings.

In return, William Hill will receive exclusive rights to promote its brand across CBS Sports’ digital properties, reaching 80 million online users.

CBS Sports Digital is the second-largest sports property in the U.S., with more than 80 million users a month across its sites and apps as well as tens of millions of followers on social platforms, ViacomCBS said.

CBS Sports Digital offerings include SportsLine, a dedicated subscription platform for game picks and predictions.

The partnership includes opportunities to feature William Hill data, odds and markets across CBS television programming.

Terms weren't disclosed.

“The power of our distribution, combined with the strength of our brands and the expertise of William Hill, has us well positioned to tap into the explosive growth of the legal sports betting industry in the U.S.," said Jeffrey Gerttula, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Sports Digital, in a statement.

"Together, we will deliver even more value to this rapidly growing segment of sports fans.”

William Hill, based in the U.K., has opened sports books in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Iowa, Mississippi, New Mexico, Delaware, Indiana and Rhode Island since a Supreme Court decision in 2018 gave individual states the power to legalize sports betting.

ViacomCBS shares were up slightly to $34.38, while William Hill ADRs advanced 3.8% to $9.35.