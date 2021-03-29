ViacomCBS and Discovery Pare Losses After Archegos-Driven Selloff

ViacomCBS and Discovery pare losses following a massive selling spree from an investment fund that reportedly was forced to sell due to margin calls.

ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report and Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report pared losses on Monday as investors mulled whether there may be more volatility to come following a massive near $30 billion selling spree from a large investment fund that reportedly was forced to sell its positions due to margin calls.

ViacomCBS was up slightly in premarket trading while Discovery was up 4.89% after the companies’ share prices posted double-digit percentage declines on Friday amid forced liquidation of positions linked to Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. Investors initially saw the stock-price drops as a response to analyst downgrades.

The American depositary receipts of well-known Chinese companies Baidu (BIDU) - Get Report, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) - Get Report and U.S.-listed Chinese entertainment company iQIYI (IQ) - Get Report, which also suffered losses on Friday, were little changed.

ViacomCBS and Discovery both posted double-digit percentage losses last week, brought down by giant block trades initiated by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley after Archegos Capital Management - the family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang - reportedly failed to meet margin calls.

The forced sale of giant blocks of both companies’ shares along with other stocks held by the family office reportedly has left Nomura Holdings (NMR) - Get Report and Credit Suisse Group (CS) - Get Report facing potentially “significant” losses.

The possibility of additional trades and accompanying volatility loomed over the market on Monday, weighing on futures as investors also looked to square off quarter-end positions.

Morgan Stanley was shopping a large block of ViacomCBS shares on Sunday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Tencent Music announced a $1 billion share buyback Monday.

Citing people familiar with the fund's operations, The Wall Street Journal reported that the highly leveraged Archegos took big, concentrated positions in companies and held some positions via swaps.

Swaps are contracts brokered by Wall Street banks that allow a user to take on the profits and losses of a portfolio of stocks or other assets in exchange for a fee.

The liquidations appear to have left Archegos, which managed an estimated $10 billion of personal wealth for Hwang and his family, under extreme pressure following heavy losses, according to the Journal and other media reports.

Hwang in 2012 pleaded guilty to a criminal fraud charge brought forward by U.S. securities regulators. Tiger Asia, Hwang's former firm, also agreed to pay $44 million to settle civil allegations by U.S. regulators that it engaged in insider trading of Chinese bank stocks.

ViacomCBS and Discovery had skyrocketed threefold over the past six months before the recent selloff - making them two of the best performers on the S&P 500 Index. Both stocks posted their steepest declines on record Friday following multiple analyst downgrades and a corporate share sale from Viacom last week.

At last check, shares of ViacomCBS were up 0.25% at $48.35 in premarket trading, while shares of Discovery were up 4.53% at $43.80.