5 Top Stock Gainers Tuesday: MGM Resorts, ViacomCBS, CVS Health

ViacomCBS, CVS Health, MGM Resorts, Hostess Brands and Paysafe are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

The Dow was slipping while tech stocks were rising Tuesday as Wall Street bet on the reopening of the U.S. economy.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. ViacomCBS | Increase 5.4%

ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report was advancing one day after billionaire George Soros’ investment firm said it snapped up shares of the media giant and other companies as they were being sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management.

2. CVS Health | Increase 4.1%

Shares of CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report rose after the pharmacy and healthcare company said it had appointed former Aetna executive Shawn Guertin as chief financial officer and confirmed its 2021 profit guidance.

Guertin, an insurance and health industry veteran who left CVS two years ago, will assume the financial chief role on May 28.

3. MGM Resorts | Increase 4.4%

MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get Report climbed after the hotel and casino operator was upgraded by J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff to overweight from neutral with a price target of $47 a share, up from $45.

Greff said the 11% pullback over the last month, or a reduction of $2.5 billion in its market capitalization, provides an opportunity to buy with "fundamentals continuing to inflect positively."

4. Hostess Brands | Increase 1.5%

Shares of Hostess Brands (TWNK) - Get Report were rising after the maker of Twinkies, HoHos and other snacks cooked up better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Revenue totaled $265.4 million, up 9% from a year ago and driven primarily by the strong performance of Hostess and Voortman branded products.

5. Paysafe | Increase 10.7%

Paysafe (PSFE) - Get Report rose after Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed that both Appaloosa Management and Omega Advisors bought shares of the London-based information technology services company.