Viacom Double Upgraded as Content Library Provides 'Scarcity Value'

ViacomCBS has 'scarcity value in an industry facing consolidation,' wrote Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich, who double upgraded the stock to buy.

ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after Bank of America double upgraded the media group to buy from underperform and raised its share-price target to $53 from $38.

Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich based her move on the company’s “scarcity value in an industry facing consolidation.”

In the wake of this week’s AT&T (T) - Get Report-Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report deal, "Various recent press reports have suggested VIAC as a potential target with several assets that could command a premium," she said.

“VIAC’s deep breadth of content (library of 140,000-plus TV episodes and 3,600-plus films across sports, movies, comedy, news, children, etc.) has value as an entire entity or if sold in individual parts,” Ehrlich said.

Viacom recently traded at $45.18, up 2.6%. It has declined 28% in the past three months as banks sold shares due to the Archegos Capital Management debacle.

The stock had surged Monday after legendary investor George Soros’ Soros Fund Management said it snapped up $194 million of ViacomCBS shares.

Earlier this month, Viacom posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings thanks to a boost in ad spending linked to the NFL Super Bowl.

Morningstar analyst Neil Macker puts fair value at $61 for the New York company.

“While the Super Bowl will not be on CBS again until 2024, the ad revenue generated from the event and March Madness demonstrates the enduring power and draw of mass audience events to advertisers on traditional and digital platforms,” he wrote in a commentary.

“This ability to place events on both platforms is, we believe, one of the main reasons that CBS and its broadcasting peers have been able to largely retain and renew sports rights like the NFL rather than losing them to pure streaming services.”