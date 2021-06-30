Vertex Energy Rises After $140M Asset-Sale Plan, Price-Target Lift
Vertex Energy (VTNR) - Get Report shares on Wednesday leaped after the environmental services company unveiled an agreement to sell some assets to Clean Harbors for $140 million.
That led Craig Hallum analyst Eric Stine to raise his price target on Vertex to $25 from $13, keeping his buy rating.
Vertex Energy, Houston, recently traded at $13.07, up 27%. They've traded on Tuesday up as much as 35% at $13.88. The stock started the year at 71 cents.
The asset sale will help Vertex become a vertically integrated producer of renewable diesel, Stine said, according to Bloomberg. And the company’s profit may surpass its target.
TST Recommends
As for the sale, Vertex is unloading its portfolio of used-motor-oil-collection and -recycling assets to Safety-Kleen Systems, a subsidiary of peer environmental-services company Clean Harbors (CLH) - Get Report, Norwell, Mass. At last check, CLH shares were up 0.7% at $91.40.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.
Earlier in the month Stifel raised its price target on Vertex stock to $17 from $2, maintaining its buy rating.
The investment firm moved after Vertex agreed to buy an Alabama refinery from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) - Get Report (RDS.B) - Get Report for $75 million. Vertex will acquire the Mobile Chemical LP Refinery and associated logistics assets.
"Vertex thinks the hydrocracker conversion cost is significantly less than a greenfield project to produce renewable diesel," Stifel analyst Michael Hoffman said in a note titled in part "Did Not See this Coming."
He values the company's legacy assets at $2 and the addition of the Shell refinery at another $15, with "an assumption for some walk down of subsidies."