Verizon, Tribune, Comstock Mining: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Stocks were wavering Wednesday following reports of a spike in bond yields and a rise in U.S. retail sales and producer prices in January.

Here are some of the top stock gainers for Wednesday:

1. Verizon | Percentage Increase 4.3%

Verizon Communications (VZ) - Get Report was advancing after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report (BRK.B) - Get Report said it had acquired an $8.6 billion stake in the company. Berkshire Hathaway owns about 147 million shares of Verizon, making it the sixth largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

2. Tribune Publishing | Percentage Increase 6.5%

Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO) - Get Report climbed after the company, which owns the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News, among other media entities, agreed to be acquired by the hedge fund Alden Global Capital for about $430 million. Alden already holds a 32% stake in Tribune.

3. Comstock Mining | Percentage Increase 146%

Comstock Mining (LODE) - Get Report shares nearly quadrupled after the mineral producer unveiled a $10.8 million deal for rights to a stake of as much as 64% stake in lithium battery recycling company Linico. The company will dole out $4.5 million cash and 3 million restricted common shares for the stake in Linico.

4. CornerStone OnDemand | Percentage Increase 18%

CornerStone OnDemand (CSOD) - Get Report surged after the software developer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue came in at $206.9 million, up 38% from a year earlier and ahead of the consensus estimate of $196.1 million. Subscription revenue totaled $197.9 million, up 40% from a year earlier.

5. MoneyGram International | Percentage Increase 18%

MoneyGram International (MGI) - Get Report shares rose after the blockchain firm Lightnet said it was collaborating with the company, which provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services, to offer a selection of services to customers in Southeast Asia.