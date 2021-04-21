TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Verizon Tops Earnings Forecast, Repeats 2021 Profit Guidance

Verizon lost more wireless customers to rivals over the first three months of the year, but still posted stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Verizon Communications  (VZ) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Wednesday and reiterated its full-year profit forecast as rival wireless carriers pared its subscriber base. 

Verizon said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in March were pegged at $1.31 per share, up 4% from the same period last year and 2 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Verizon said, rose 4% from last year to $32.9 billion, again edging ahead of analysts' estimates of a $32. billion tally.

Looking into the 2021 financial year, Verizon repeated its forecast for adjusted earnings in the range of $5.00 to $5.15 per share, with capital expenditures pegged between $17.5 billion and $18.5 billion.

“Verizon is off to an excellent start in 2021 as we met the challenge of intense competition in the first quarter by achieving revenue growth across our three business segments," said CEO Hans Vestberg. “This year began with a transformative milestone for our company with our success in the recent C-Band spectrum auction."

"We continue to strengthen our networks, execute on our Network-as-a-Service strategy and focus on the five vectors that underpin our growth framework and position us to deliver success in 2021 and beyond,” he added.  

Verizon shares were marked 0.7% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $58.05 each, a move that leaves the stock largely flat on a year-to-date basis.

Verizon also lost 178,000 mobile phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill as newer offerings from AT&T  (T) - Get Report and T-Mobile US  (TMUS) - Get Report linked to Apple's  (AAPL) - Get Report first line of 5G smartphones drew customers away over the first three months of the year. 

Canopy Growth Lead
CANNABIS

Canopy Growth Higher on Deal to Distribute CBD Beverages in U.S.

Welbilt and John Bean Technologies: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Welbilt Stock Cooks After Pact to Be Bought by Middleby for $2.9B

Kansas City Southern Lead
INVESTING

CP Says $30 Bln CN Bid For Kansas City Southern Would Stifle Competition

Roku Begins IPO Process
INVESTING

Roku Falls on ARK Investment Retreat and Netflix's Slide

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Action Wednesday: Cramer on Netflix, Apple

12. Netflix flies high as Old Media scrambles to respond
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Netflix, Norwegian Cruise Line, Roku

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slip Lower as COVID Tames Recovery Bets; Netflix Slumps

Financial Adviser Offerings Expand, Pure Stockbrokers No More
Financial Advisor Center

Qualified Retirement Plans for Business Clients