Verizon Offers Free 12-Month Disney+ Bundle

Verizon and Disney expanded their partnership, with the telecom offering a Disney+ bundle with certain wireless subscriptions.

Verizon (VZ) - Get Report is expanding its partnership with Disney (DIS) - Get Report, offering the Disney+ bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN+, free for 12 months for subscribers to certain wireless plans.

Starting Thursday, Disney's ancillary streaming platforms will be included in "select Mix & Match Unlimited" wireless plans from Verizon. The company did not specify which plans are eligible.

“The addition of the Disney bundle to our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their subscribers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+,” said Sean Breen, Disney's executive vice president for platform distribution.

Verizon's Mix & Match plans give customers the option to choose different 5G unlimited data plans. They start with the Just Kids plan at $35 a month.

Disney, the Burbank, Calif., entertainment icon, normally charges $13 a month for its subscription bundle.

Customers signing up for the plan also receive Apple Music (AAPL) - Get Report as part of their subscriptions.

Monday's announcement builds on the company's initial partnership that was unveiled in October. That deal offered 12 free months of Disney+ to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers as well as FiOS internet households.

"We led the industry by giving customers Disney+ on us. Now we're adding the Disney bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for more entertainment choices that appeal to a variety of interests," said Frank Boulben, senior vice president of marketing and products at the consumer group for Verizon, New York.

Verizon shares at last check were little changed at $58.84, while Disney shares eased 0.8% to $129.50.

