Verizon Buys Some Rural Assets of KY Wireless Operator Bluegrass Cellular - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Verizon Buys Some Rural Assets of KY Wireless Operator Bluegrass Cellular

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed. “We are excited to … expand our footprint in Kentucky,” Verizon said in a statement.
Author:
Publish date:

Verizon Communications  (VZ) - Get Report Monday announced that it agreed to buy some of the assets of Bluegrass Cellular, a rural wireless operator serving central Kentucky, for an undisclosed sum.

Bluegrass Cellular provides wireless service to 210,000 customers in 34 counties in rural service areas.

“We are excited to … expand our footprint in Kentucky,” Ronan Dunne, Group CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, said in a statement.

The acquisition is subject to Federal Communications Commission approval and other conditions and is expected to close late this year or early in 2021, Verizon said.

Verizon, the country's biggest wireless service provider, is locked in a battle with other top telecommunications services and media content providers, as the communications and media markets change rapidly in the digital age.

Last month Verizon announced it’s buying Tracfone, the largest wireless reseller in the country for up to $6.9 billion.

That purchase “makes sense and doesn’t change our view of the firm or our $59 fair value estimate,” Morningstar analyst Michael Hodel wrote after the deal was announced.

“Verizon is the natural home for Tracfone. Unlike AT&T  (T) - Get Report and T-Mobile  (TMUS) - Get Report, which have developed the sizable prepaid brands Cricket and Metro, respectively, Verizon has largely ignored this business, choosing instead to work with resellers like Tracfone to attack the lower end of the wireless market.”

Now, “more than 13 million of Tracfone’s 21 million customers are on the Verizon network, including most of the firm’s 10 million StraightTalk customers,” Hodel said.

“Tracfone has invested aggressively to build StraightTalk into a solid presence at the higher end of the prepaid market, and we expect the brand will form the core of Verizon’s prepaid strategy.”

IBM To Integrate AI Debating Technology Into Its Q&amp;A Computer System Watson
INVESTING

IBM Matches Estimates as Cloud Growth Partly Offsets Legacy Declines

Kaixin Auto Holdings Lead
INVESTING

BioSpecifics, Trinseo, Kaixin: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Tumble as Wall Street Monitors Stimulus Negotiations

Jim Cramer Reveals What to Watch in Boeing and Coca-Cola's Earnings
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Boeing

27 intel michelmond : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Intel Is Said to Be Near Sale of Memory-Chip Unit for $10B

Jim Cramer Says Target Shoppers Are Flocking Online, Hurting Store Sales
INVESTING

Target Awards Employees Fourth Bonus This Year

Juniper Networks' Surprise CEO Shakeup: What Wall Street's Saying
INVESTING

Juniper Networks Will Buy 128 Technology for $450 Million

Snap Lead
INVESTING

Can Snap Move to All-Time Highs on Earnings?