Verizon, Amazon and Slack Hit by East Coast Outages

Verizon says a fiber has been cut in Brooklyn as internet service is interrupted.

Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Slack (WORK) - Get Report and other major internet companies were suffering outages Tuesday.

There were about 22,292 reports of problems on Downdetector for Verizon.

"There is a fiber cut and it has been reported, our technicians are aware; therefore' working to resolve it as soon as possible." Verizon said on Twitter.

People have also reported issues with Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Gmail, and Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, Gmail on Downdector, according to the Verge but the reports appeared to be coming from the same places that were experiencing problems with Verizon's Fios.

"We are investigating connectivity issues with an internet provider, mainly affecting the East Coast of the United States, outside of the AWS Network," Amazon Web Services' said on its status page. "We are investigating the issue with the external provider."

Internet services have taken on an even more important role with the start of the pandemic as many people work from home and students attend online classes.

"My colleagues and others are having issues up and down the east coast - is this all because of the cut line in brooklyn ?" one person asked on Twitter.

"About half the kids in my 5yo's kindergarten Zoom just lost their internet connections, the rest are forging ahead, remote schooling continues to be awesome," another person tweeted.

"I'm confused, how would a fiber cut in Brooklyn be affecting the entire North Eastern US region (PA included)?" another Twitter used asked. "Unless you're stating that this fiber cut is one of the primary routing links for the entire region to any other regions?"