Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Wall Street on Friday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Disney DIS | Up 1.5%

Shares of Disney (DIS) - Get Report were rising Friday, a day after the company reported earnings of $17 million, or 1 cent a share, led by strong streaming growth.

Subscribers to Disney+ rose to 94.9 million in the period, topping analysts' forecasts.

Revenue of $16.25 billion topped the Wall Street consensus of $15.9 billion.

2. Cloudflare NET | Down 3.6%

Shares of Cloudflare (NET) - Get Report dropped early Friday even after the provider of cloud-based networking and cybersecurity service reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Cloudflare reported an adjusted loss of 2 cents a share, compared with a loss of 6 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $125.9 million from $83.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 3 cents a share on revenue of $118.3 million.

3. Datadog DDOG | Down 4%

Shares of Datadog (DDOG) - Get Report dropped Friday after the software company's earnings outlook didn't meet analysts' expectations.

The company forecast adjusted earnings of 2 cents to 3 cents a share on revenue of $185 million to $187 million for the first quarter, and 10 cents to 14 cents a share on revenue of $825 million to $835 million for fiscal 2021.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated adjusted earnings 4 cents a share on revenue of $181.5 million for the March quarter, and 20 cents a share on revenue of $802.6 million for the year.

4. Bumble BMBL | Up 4.6%

Shares of dating app Bumble (BMBL) - Get Report rose Friday in premarket trading after making a stellar market debut Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The stock surged more than 63% to close at $70.31 on Thursday. Its initial public offering was priced Wednesday at $43 a share.

5. Verisign VRSN | Up 4.8%

Shares of Verisign (VRSN) - Get Report rose Friday after the domain-name-registry and internet-infrastructure company reported a rise in net income and an increase to its buyback program.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $157.3 million, or $1.38 a share, up from $148.1 million, or $1.26 a share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of $1.33 a share on revenue of $320.3 million.