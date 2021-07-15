TheStreet home
Nvidia, AIG-Blackstone, Netflix, GameStop – On TheStreet Thursday
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Verb Technology, Delta, Nikola

Verb Technology, Delta Air Lines, Nikola, Honeywell Industries and U.S. Bancorp are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Author:

Stocks were mostly lower Thursday as traders assessed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's continued dovishness and stronger-than-expected earnings while concerns about global growth rose as variants of the COVID-19 virus spread.

Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:

1. Verb Technology | Increase 35.3%

Shares of Verb Technology  (VERB) - Get Report jumped as retail investors backed the business software provider and latest meme stock favorite. 

TheStreet's Jim Cramer has expressed caution this week, saying meme stocks “away from AMC  (AMC) - Get Report and GameStop  (GME) - Get Report appear to be crooked. They seem to be pump and dumps.”

2. Delta Air Lines | Increase 3.2%

Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Report rose after Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth double-upgraded the air carrier to strong buy from market perform with a $58 price target following Wednesday's earnings call

TST Recommends

Also, Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker, who kept an overweight rating and $73 price target, said shares deserve to be trading "significantly higher than current levels."

3. Nikola | Increase 3.5%

Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Report shares jumped after the electric-vehicle maker said it was adding five independent dealers with more than 51 locations in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Florida, Delaware, Virginia and Maryland. 

4. Honeywell International | Increase 2%

Shares of Honeywell International  (HON) - Get Report climbed following news the industrial giant would join the Nasdaq 100 index beginning July 21. 

Honeywell will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals  (ALXN) - Get Report.

5. U.S. Bancorp | Increase 4.6%

U.S. Bancorp  (USB) - Get Report shares rose after the financial services company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. 

The company earnings a share of $1.28, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. Revenue slipped 0.9% from a year ago to $5.78 billion, but still beat the consensus for $5.63 billion.

