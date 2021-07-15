Vera Bradley and Disney Collaborate on Fashion Collection
Women’s fashion stalwart Vera Bradley (VRA) - Get Report unveiled a collaboration with Disney (DIS) - Get Report Thursday, with the debut of “The Disney Collection by Vera Bradley.”
The collection’s 49 styles range in price from $12 to $150 and are now available online at verabradley.com, in all Vera Bradley Full Line stores and in select Vera Bradley Factory locations.
“The Collection features hand-drawn details of Disney’s “Sensational Six” favorite friend -- Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto -- as they parade through bright blooms and iconic paisleys,” the companies said.
“This is the first Disney-inspired Vera Bradley pattern to feature all six characters together.”
Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
Shares of Vera Bradley, the Roanoke, Ind., designer, at last check slipped 1.7% to $11.43. On June 8 the stock touched a 52-week high $13.62.
Disney, the Burbank, Calif., entertainment giant, recently traded at $184.98, up 0.9%.
In other Disney news, it said this week that it planned to raise its monthly and annual subscription fees for sports streaming platform ESPN+. That’s the second increase this year and comes amid strong post-pandemic demand for streaming sports content.
Disney said it would increase the prices of ESPN+ by $1 to $6.99 starting Aug. 13. The annual plan will cost $10 more at $69.99, Disney said, raising the annual price by about $20 this year.
The fees for those getting a bundle of all of Disney's streaming services, including Hulu and Disney+, won't change. Nor will there be any changes to its UFC pay-per-view prices. That bundle costs $13.