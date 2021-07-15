TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Not the Most Magical Stock? Why Jim Cramer's Portfolio Sold Disney
Not the Most Magical Stock? Why Jim Cramer's Portfolio Sold Disney
Publish date:

Vera Bradley and Disney Collaborate on Fashion Collection

The Disney Collection by Vera Bradley includes 49 styles that range in price from $12 to $150. They're now available through Vera Bradley.
Author:

Women’s fashion stalwart Vera Bradley  (VRA) - Get Report unveiled a collaboration with Disney  (DIS) - Get Report Thursday, with the debut of “The Disney Collection by Vera Bradley.”

The collection’s 49 styles range in price from $12 to $150 and are now available online at verabradley.com, in all Vera Bradley Full Line stores and in select Vera Bradley Factory locations.

“The Collection features hand-drawn details of Disney’s “Sensational Six” favorite friend -- Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto -- as they parade through bright blooms and iconic paisleys,” the companies said.

“This is the first Disney-inspired Vera Bradley pattern to feature all six characters together.”

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

TST Recommends

Shares of Vera Bradley, the Roanoke, Ind., designer, at last check slipped 1.7% to $11.43. On June 8 the stock touched a 52-week high $13.62.

Disney, the Burbank, Calif., entertainment giant, recently traded at $184.98, up 0.9%.

In other Disney news, it said this week that it planned to raise its monthly and annual subscription fees for sports streaming platform ESPN+. That’s the second increase this year and comes amid strong post-pandemic demand for streaming sports content.

Disney said it would increase the prices of ESPN+ by $1 to $6.99 starting Aug. 13. The annual plan will cost $10 more at $69.99, Disney said, raising the annual price by about $20 this year.

The fees for those getting a bundle of all of Disney's streaming services, including Hulu and Disney+, won't change. Nor will there be any changes to its UFC pay-per-view prices. That bundle costs $13.

Verb Technology Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Verb Technology, Delta, Nikola

Blue Origin Lead
INVESTING

Blue Origin Replaces Auction Winner With Teen for Space Flight

F45 Training Lead
INVESTING

Mark Wahlberg-Backed F45 Training Flexes Muscles in Market Debut

Here's Why Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Is Soaring Today
INVESTING

SciPlay Jumps on Takeover Bid From Scientific Games

Jim Cramer Says Microchip Stocks Are High Flyers
INVESTING

Microchip Tech, NXPI Drop; Mizuho Urges Caution on Chip Sector

Banking Lead
INVESTING

Reliant Bancorp Agrees to $517 Million Buyout From United Community Banks

Progressive Stock Stumbles Following Reporting 9.6% Drop in Quarterly Profit
INVESTING

Progressive Lower After Earnings Come Up Short of Estimate

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Hits $150, With a $2.5 Trillion Market Value, as Analysts Turn Bullish