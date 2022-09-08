Vegas Could Have a One-Stop Shop on the Strip for Traveling NFL Fans

Allegiant Stadium drew nearly half a million fans to the Strip last season, now a new hotel could make the trip for traveling fans way more convenient.

The south side of the Strip is about to get a lot more crowded.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders franchise, has done a lot to shift the flow of foot traffic to the part of Las Vegas Boulevard that sits right across from Reid International Airport.

Construction on the Last Vegas Strip is never-ending despite the fact that building something new on the Strip is rarely easy or quick.

Take Fontainebleau for example. The massive resort/casino broke ground nearly 20 years ago and is still under construction.

Fontainebleau is part of the North Strip renaissance that has been looking to draw the action from the southern and center entertainment hubs. Allegiant Stadium is part of the resurgence of the opposite end of the 4.2 mile casino resort corridor, placing a must-see attraction as far south as one has ever been.

In real estate, when one big development shows success, follow up projects to cash in on it aren't too far behind.

Allegiant's New Neighbor

The Raiders' 65,000 seat stadium drew nearly 500,000 NFL fans on Sundays in fall in 2021, but that total was less than half of the more than $1 million people who visited the stadium all last year.

With that many people visiting the venue, someone was bound to have the bright idea that visitors may want to stay near the stadium.

Enter real estate firm New Angle Development, which has drawn up plans for a new 19-story, 340-room hotel near the stadium, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing county records.

The $275 million hotel would include the amenities you would expect from a world-class Vegas hotel with a restaurant, spa, pool bar, rooftop bar, and ballroom and meeting space.

The company expects to break ground in early 2024 with the Clark County Commission scheduled to review the project plans October 4.

Clark County's Comprehensive Planning Department has previously said that a hotel on the site New Angle chose would be "ideal" for tourists traveling to Las Vegas for football games and other events at the stadium.

A hotel a stone's throw from the airport and right next to the stadium would definitely be ideal for any traveling NFL fan. Oh and by the way, you're right on the Las Vegas Strip.

People in Las Vegas Are Very Happy

Club Med’s survey of “happiest holiday destinations” ranked Las Vegas in the top spot in North America.

The survey ranked cities on a scale of 0 to 10, taking into account crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendliness, and the overall happiness of the individual cities.

"Las Vegas had the edge thanks to a wide range of daytime activities, perfect for visitors planning to make the most of their stay!,” noted Club Med, adding "With over 40 outdoor activities, Las Vegas is the place to be if it’s an adventure you’re after. This city also has a high safety score, so you can feel at ease while exploring all Las Vegas has to offer."

The survey also notes that three of Vegas’s most well-known casino operators, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , each reported daily occupancy rates greater than 90%.