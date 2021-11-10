Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
What's in Biden's Revamped Economic and Climate Plan
What's in Biden's Revamped Economic and Climate Plan
Publish date:

VC Doerr: Climate Efforts Can Prompt Tech Profits, Jobs Boom

'This is the largest economic opportunity of the 21st century,' the venture capitalist John Doerr told MarketWatch. 'We can create 25 million jobs.'
Author:

John Doerr, chairman of the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, maintains that overcoming global warming could create as much profit for the technology industry as the internet boom did.

“This is the largest economic opportunity of the 21st century,” he told MarketWatch. “We can create 25 million jobs” in a clean-energy economy, he predicts.

Opportunities are there for companies big and small, Doerr says, predicting “Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report will eventually make a clean vehicle.”

He’s hopeful about the Biden administration’s effort to boost clean energy. “I said years ago: The internet was underhyped for its potential societal importance and economic impact, and it overdelivered,” Doerr says.

“The same holds true for the clean economy, maybe even more.”

Renewable-energy related stocks have been all the rage over the past few years.

Electric vehicle titan Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, for example, has more than doubled (up 139%) over the past year, though it has corrected 17% since Thursday. It recently traded at $1,065, up 4.1%.

Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein puts fair value at $680 for Tesla stock.

“Given the future growth expectations that are priced into Tesla shares, small changes in market sentiment can have an outsize impact on the stock price,” he wrote Tuesday.

“The Nov. 9 sell-off appeared to be driven by the market reducing its long-term growth expectations for Tesla following the autonomous vehicle technology announcements by Nvidia.  (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report

“Nvidia sells autonomous vehicle technology to multiple automakers, including Tesla, and plans to sell its new AV tech for vehicles in model year 2024. … The increased competition could reduce Tesla's AV technological advantage and weigh on long-term growth.”

