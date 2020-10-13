Vaxart Launches Phase 1 Study of Coronavirus Vaccine

Vaxart launches the Phase 1 study of its coronavirus vaccine with the first dosing of a human subject.

Biotechnology company Vaxart (VXRT) - Get Report announced Tuesday that the Phase 1 study of its coronavirus vaccine launched with the first dosing of a human subject.

The oral vaccine is delivered by tablet rather than by injection. Vaxart’s drug is called VXA-CoV2-1.

Vaxart shares traded at $7.64, up 8.37%. They have soared 2,089% so far this year amid euphoria for coronavirus-related biotech companies.

“We are advancing VXA-CoV2-1 into clinical development based on the strength of pre-clinical data that showed that the vaccine is capable of inducing both a robust systemic immune response and a strong mucosal immune response, specifically in the lungs,” Sean Tucker, chief scientific officer and founder of Vaxart, said in a statement.

“We are very excited about our oral tablet vaccine entering the clinic because we believe that the Covid-19 pandemic needs an oral alternative to injectable vaccines,” said Vaxart CEO Andrei Floroiu.

“Our room temperature stable oral tablet vaccine has the potential to ease many of the problems associated with distribution and administration of cold chain dependent injectable vaccines and may make herd immunity more achievable by making it much easier to vaccinate more people faster.”

He said the company anticipates receiving the first clinical data in the next few weeks.

As for the study’s workings, “the Phase 1, open-label, dose-ranging trial is designed to examine the safety and immunogenicity of two doses of VXA-CoV2-1 in up to 48 healthy adult volunteers aged 18 to 54 years old. Enrollment is expected to be completed by early November 2020, with participants receiving the low or high dose of the VXA-CoV2-1 oral tablet at days 1 and 29,” Vaxart said.