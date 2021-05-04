INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Vaxart, Precipio, Gartner

Vaxart, Precipio, Gartner, Domtar and BioLineRX are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were sliding Tuesday as investors rotated out of shares of tech companies and headed for higher-yielding value stocks.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:

1. Vaxart | Increase 9%

Shares of drugmaker Vaxart  (VXRT) - Get Report jumped after the company said that its oral COVID-19 vaccine treatment could be just as effective as the injectables made by its most popular rivals. 

The biopharma reported broad cross-reactivity against coronaviruses.

2. Precipio | Increase 17.6%

Precipio  (PRPO) - Get Report continued to climb, one day after the medical diagnostics company said it had launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test on Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Report business platform. 

The test is the first U.S.-based test to receive emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the point of care.

3. Gartner | Increase 14.3%

Gartner  (IT) - Get Report was surging after the research and advisory company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. 

Gartner reported income of $164.1 million, or $1.84 a share, compared with $75 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.

4. Domtar | Increase 17%

Shares of Domtar  (UFS) - Get Report jumped after the paper products company confirmed news reports that it had been in discussions with  privately held Canadian company Paper Excellence about a possible acquisition or business combination. 

Domtar said the "discussions may or may not result in an agreement." 

5. BioLineRX | Increase 75.6%

BioLineRX  (BLRX) - Get Report soared after the biopharma announced positive results from a Phase 3 trial of Motixafortide, its treatment for multiple myeloma patients. The company said the study met all primary and secondary endpoints with an exceptionally high level of statistical significance.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

Ramp-and-dump Investment Scammer Wanted By Hong Kong Authorities After Jumping Bail And Fleeing City
INVESTING

Virtu Financial Tops Estimates on Record Revenue

videoblocks-twitter-social-media-app-icon-on-mobile-smartphone-device_rf2m0dohe__D
INVESTING

Twitter to Acquire Scroll to Build News Subscription Product

robinhood (6)
INVESTING

Robinhood Experiences Cryptocurrency Trading Issues

Li Auto To Raise US$1.1 Billion On Nasdaq As Electric Vehicle Maker Launches Biggest IPO By A Chinese Company In The US This Year
MARKETS

Nasdaq Sinks 2.5% on Rotation Out of Tech, Yellen's Rates Comments

Europe's Biggest Transportation Merger Gets Early Blessing
INVESTING

51job Jumps on New Takeover Bid

Ballard Power Systems Lead
INVESTING

Ballard Power Plunges After First-Quarter Loss and Revenue Drop

What You Need to Know About Gartner's $2.6 Billion Purchase of CEB
INVESTING

Gartner Shares Surge After First-Quarter Earnings Beat

Ford Explorer 2014 Lead
INVESTING

Ford Lower After April Retail Sales Rise 57%