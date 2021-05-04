5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Vaxart, Precipio, Gartner

Vaxart, Precipio, Gartner, Domtar and BioLineRX are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were sliding Tuesday as investors rotated out of shares of tech companies and headed for higher-yielding value stocks.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:

1. Vaxart | Increase 9%

Shares of drugmaker Vaxart (VXRT) - Get Report jumped after the company said that its oral COVID-19 vaccine treatment could be just as effective as the injectables made by its most popular rivals.

The biopharma reported broad cross-reactivity against coronaviruses.

2. Precipio | Increase 17.6%

Precipio (PRPO) - Get Report continued to climb, one day after the medical diagnostics company said it had launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test on Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report business platform.

The test is the first U.S.-based test to receive emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the point of care.

3. Gartner | Increase 14.3%

Gartner (IT) - Get Report was surging after the research and advisory company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Gartner reported income of $164.1 million, or $1.84 a share, compared with $75 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.

4. Domtar | Increase 17%

Shares of Domtar (UFS) - Get Report jumped after the paper products company confirmed news reports that it had been in discussions with privately held Canadian company Paper Excellence about a possible acquisition or business combination.

Domtar said the "discussions may or may not result in an agreement."

5. BioLineRX | Increase 75.6%

BioLineRX (BLRX) - Get Report soared after the biopharma announced positive results from a Phase 3 trial of Motixafortide, its treatment for multiple myeloma patients. The company said the study met all primary and secondary endpoints with an exceptionally high level of statistical significance.

