5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Vaxart, Precipio, Gartner
Stocks were sliding Tuesday as investors rotated out of shares of tech companies and headed for higher-yielding value stocks.
Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:
1. Vaxart | Increase 9%
Shares of drugmaker Vaxart (VXRT) - Get Report jumped after the company said that its oral COVID-19 vaccine treatment could be just as effective as the injectables made by its most popular rivals.
The biopharma reported broad cross-reactivity against coronaviruses.
2. Precipio | Increase 17.6%
Precipio (PRPO) - Get Report continued to climb, one day after the medical diagnostics company said it had launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test on Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report business platform.
The test is the first U.S.-based test to receive emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the point of care.
3. Gartner | Increase 14.3%
Gartner (IT) - Get Report was surging after the research and advisory company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
Gartner reported income of $164.1 million, or $1.84 a share, compared with $75 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.
4. Domtar | Increase 17%
Shares of Domtar (UFS) - Get Report jumped after the paper products company confirmed news reports that it had been in discussions with privately held Canadian company Paper Excellence about a possible acquisition or business combination.
Domtar said the "discussions may or may not result in an agreement."
5. BioLineRX | Increase 75.6%
BioLineRX (BLRX) - Get Report soared after the biopharma announced positive results from a Phase 3 trial of Motixafortide, its treatment for multiple myeloma patients. The company said the study met all primary and secondary endpoints with an exceptionally high level of statistical significance.
