Vaxart Jumps on Positive Phase 1 Data for Oral COVID Vaccine

Vaxart says its oral vaccine treatment showed greater T-cell responses than the injectable vaccines made by its most popular rivals.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of drug maker Vaxart  (VXRT) - Get Report jumped premarket Tuesday after the company said that its oral COVID-19 vaccine treatment could be just as effective as the injectables made by its most popular rivals. 

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reported broad cross-reactivity against coronaviruses, which could make it just as effective as Pfizer Inc.  (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech SE's  (BNTX) - Get Report joint vaccine, as well as Moderna's  (MRNA) - Get Report vaccine. 

The company's open-label phase 1 trial showed greater T-cell responses from volunteers who were vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine. The data suggests fewer T-cell responses from the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. 

"Our vaccine’s immune response appears very different that that seen from the leading injectables: mucosal antibodies rather than serum antibodies, and more potent T-cell responses,” said CEO Andrei Floroiu. "For our first oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, we believe that these differences in immunogenicity profile may have a benefit in cross-reactive protection," Floroiu said. 

Vaxart shares were up 18.1% to $9.47 per share premarket Tuesday, gaining back some of the losses from Monday's session, when it fell more than 25% after reporting rising first-quarter losses and growing R&D costs. 

Vaxart shares slumped in February after preliminary Phase 1 trial results that it kicked off last October didn’t show much of a response to then-current strains of COVID.

However, Vaxart CEO Andrei Floroiu said in a statement at the time that the results “highlight the importance of our differentiated vaccine design, as they suggest VXA-CoV2-1 could have broad activity against existing and future coronavirus strains.”

