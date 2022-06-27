Skip to main content
Bear Market 101: 4 Signs It's Time to Buy a Stock
Bear Market 101: 4 Signs It's Time to Buy a Stock

Value Stocks Crushing Growth and the Trend May Continue

The Russell 1000 Value index has slumped 12% so far this year, while Russell 1000 Growth has dropped 25%.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Value stocks have outperformed growth this year, as the surge in interest rates has weighed on the latter category.

Higher rates hurt growth stocks because earnings for them might not come until far in the future. And that makes those earnings less valuable now, especially when bonds offer increasing income.

On the value side, energy stocks have been buoyed by the jump in oil prices sparked by the war in Ukraine. And consumer staples have benefited from fears of recession.

The Russell 1000 Value index has slumped 12% so far this year, easily outperforming the Russell 1000 Growth index, which has dropped 25%.

Even after that superior performance, value looks cheap compared to growth. The Russell 1000 Value had a forward price/earnings ratio of 14.3 at the end of May, compared to 22.5 for the Russell 1000 Growth, according to BofA Global Research, as cited by The Wall Street Journal.

‘Stupendous Decade’

Many experts think value will continue to beat growth. “From current levels, I think we’re going to have a stupendous decade and most particularly a stupendous three to five years,” Rob Arnott, founder of Research Affiliates, told The Journal.

Meanwhile, Morningstar identified three value stocks that can provide stability amid a tumultuous stock market. The CBOE Volatility Index has soared 63% so far this year

“Investors today are concerned about rising interest rates, hot inflation, and economic uncertainty,” Susan Dziubinski, director of content for Morningstar.com, wrote in a commentary.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“During tumultuous times, some investors may be looking for stocks that are reliable, for companies that are likely to withstand economic uncertainty,” she noted.

Dziubinski chose household cleaning products company Clorox  (CLX) - Get Clorox Company (The) Report, Swiss drug company Roche  (RHHBY)  and U.K. consumer products company Unilever  (UL) - Get Unilever PLC Report.

Clorox

“The pandemic prompted consumers to scour the shelves for Clorox's fare, boosting sales,” Morningstar analyst Erin Lash wrote in a commentary.

“And even as volume growth is decelerating, we don’t think consumers are turning their backs on Clorox’s cleaning and disinfecting products, as sales remain well above where they were before the pandemic.”

Roche

“We think Roche's drug portfolio and industry-leading diagnostics conspire to create maintainable competitive advantages,” Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen wrote in a commentary.

“As the market leader in both biotech and diagnostics, this Swiss healthcare giant is in a unique position to guide global healthcare into a safer, more personalized, and more cost-effective endeavor.”

Unilever

“Trian Partners … has accumulated a 1.5% stake in Unilever and taken a seat on the board, in a move that we believe could finally be the catalyst to unlock value at Unilever,” Morningstar analyst Philip Gorham wrote in a commentary.

“It is little wonder shareholders are excited. Trian Partners has [experience] when it comes to revamping consumer products manufacturers.”

The author of this story owns shares of Clorox and Unilever.

Protect Your Real Estate Assets from the Ravages of Divorce
TAXES

Getting Divorced? What CPAs Say You Need to Know About Your Taxes

By Julie Bennett Iannuzzi
Cannabis Stocks Lead JS
CANNABIS
GDNSFGTBIFGRWG

Cannabis News Week: SAFE Act Won't Be Part of Competes Bill

By Tony Owusu
Wall Street Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXNKE

Stock Market Today - 6/27: Stocks Higher, Extending 'Bear Market Rally'; Treasury Yields Rise

By Martin Baccardax
Cadillac's 2023 LYRIQ Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAGM

GM Wants to Strike a Huge Blow Against Its Rivals

By Rob Lenihan
Bitcoin Correction
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto: Fear Returns with the Default of a Prominent Hedge Fund

By Luc Olinga
Jim Cramer on General Electric: CEO John Flannery Had to Clean House
MARKETS
GE

General Electric Stock Gains As CEO Larry Culp Takes Over Aviation Division

By Martin Baccardax
Hong Kong Slaps A Record Fine Of US$350 Million On Goldman Sachs' Asia Unit For Its Role In Underwriting 1MDB's Bond Sales
CRYPTOCURRENCY
GS

Rumors Intensify About Financially Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius

By Luc Olinga
Trump Social Media Platform Lead
MARKETS
DWACTWTRMETA

Donald Trump Media SPAC Digital World Acquisition Gets Subpoenas Linked To Grand Jury Probe

By Martin Baccardax