Robot Vacuums, Air Fryers, Hermes Bags: What Shoppers Bought Cyber Monday

Based on Cyber Mondays sales, robot vacuums are on a lot of holiday gift lists this year, with sales of the home appliances up 2,250% from last year.

Shoppers took advantage of Cyber Monday deals as retailers extended their discounts throughout November.

During the long weekend that began with Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, eBay (EBAY) - Get eBay Inc. Report, an online reseller, found that the most popular items sought by shoppers were electronics, small kitchen appliances and other home upgrades.

Shoppers also were interested in purchasing refurbished goods this holiday season, as supply-chain challenges and shipping delays prompted consumers to re-think buying new.

Consumers sought out robotic vacuums, which saw sales rise by 2,249% compared to 2020, and air fryers, sales of which rose by 1,445%. Hoverboards made a comeback, with sales increasing by 1,256%.

Shoppers also were interested in jewelry, purses and watches, especially luxury styles that also might be an investment. EBay found that sales of the Cartier Ballon Bleu watch skyrocketed by 842% compared to last year, the Hermes Birkin bag rose by 646%, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch increased by 516% and the Dior Book Tote rose by 221%.

The online marketplace also said that sneakerheads doubled down on coveted releases from 2021 and the top-selling styles during the long weekend, compared to the week prior, include the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 increasing by 1480%, Bodega x New Balance 990v3 rising by +125% and the Nike Air Max 90 'Bacon increasing by 55%.

Online shoppers were interested in buying clothing on Cyber Monday, according to preliminary data from Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Class A Report. Apparel saw sales rise by 58.1% compared to 2020 while electronic sales increased by 3.9%. Growth in department stores was nearly flat since the promotions that used to be offered on several days are now occurring over long sales periods in November.

The increase in sales during Cyber Monday mirrors the shopping habits of consumers during Black Friday. Online sales rose by 10.6% while in-store shopping increased by 42.9% compared to 2020’s lower shopping volume.

Shoppers also spent most of their money on clothing, which increased by 86.4% compared to 2020, Mastercard said. Consumers also purchased items from department stores which saw sales rise by 47.9%. Sales of electronics only increased by 20.7% as many products remain unavailable due to shortages in semiconductor chips.

Retailers started promoting and offering their deals earlier in November as supply chain bottlenecks and shipping delays threatened holiday sales.