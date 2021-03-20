Vaccine Stocks Checkup: Novavax Surges Friday

See the latest news for the top companies producing COVID-19 vaccines including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and more.

TheStreet sat down with one of the nation's top doctors and asked about the likelihood of COVID-19 staging a comeback in the U.S. after the accelerated vaccine distribution led by President Biden.

TheStreet's partner TurboTax highlighted what President Biden's American Rescue Plan and third stimulus check mean for Americans.

Jim Cramer explained that we don’t have a vaccine incentive system to get to herd immunity. He fears that in another two months we are going to have a lot more vaccines than arms to jab.

For more in-depth coverage of the healthcare sector including trading recommendations and investment strategies, follow experts on Real Money.

Here is a list of the vaccine stocks to watch and their performance from the past week by percentage change at the close of trading on Friday:

Pfizer | Increased +1.80%

Early results have shown that the Pfizer PFE vaccine shows promise neutralizing variants of COVID-19 including the Brazilian variant.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Pfizer as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Moderna | Increased +3.50%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report announced this past week that it's testing its COVID-19 vaccine in children.

Moderna entered an agreement with IBM (IBM) - Get Report to provide "smarter management" of the vaccines.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Moderna as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Johnson & Johnson | Increased +0.53%

This past week, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report vaccine announced that it would supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccines to the U.S. and received approval from the EU to distribute its single-shot vaccine.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Johnson & Johnson as a Buy with a rating score of B.

AstraZeneca | Increased +2.04%

AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report received approval from the WHO on Wednesday after concerns were raised by several European nations regarding blood clotting risks.

AstraZeneca has reiterated that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AstraZeneca as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Novavax | Increased +9.08%

Novavax NVAX reported positive phase 3 results from its UK trial of a vaccine candidate against COVID-19 with a final efficacy of 86.3% against the fast-spreading UK variant of COVID-19.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Novavax as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals | Decreased -3.81%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) - Get Report topped estimates when it reported its financials on Mar. 1 and announced positive results from its trial. Inovio is also one of the top shorted stocks as of Mar. 19.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Inovio as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

BioNTech | Increased +2.85%

BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report and Pfizer's vaccine candidate has shown promise against the COVID-19 variants.

BioNTech has also partnered with Sanofi to help in the production of additional vaccines.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for BioNTech.

Sanofi | Increased +3.75%

Translate Bio and Sanofi (SNY) - Get Report have begun trials for their vaccine candidate this past week. This comes after announcing a restart to its trials with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report in late February.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Sanofi as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

CureVac | Increased +6.30%

CureVac (CVAC) - Get Report has entered partnerships with Bayer and GlaxoSmithKline earlier in 2021 after showing promise in its animal trials.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for CureVac.

None of these stocks is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.