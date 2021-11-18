Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
UAW Workers Ratify Latest Deere Contract, Ending the Strike
UAW Workers Ratify Latest Deere Contract, Ending the Strike
Publish date:

Vaccine Mandates May Cut Into Growth

At a time  when it's already hard for businesses to find employees, vaccine mandates are likely to make it even more difficult, Bret Jensen argues.
Author:

Employers who have at least 100 employees must enforce mandatory vaccinations of their  workforces by Jan. 4 or test them weekly and produce a negative COVID-19 test. This mandate could hamper the existing job shortage, Bret Jensen argues.

“I have been one of the few commentators that has warned for many quarters now about these coming mandates and how they are likely to have much more significant impacts on the economy and job growth that most are projecting,” Jensen wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column. "The stock market does not appear to have priced in this risk."

The continuing labor shortage could impact productivity as many employers have reached hurdles in finding employees, he argues.

“Despite some notable wage gains throughout the economy, the overall workforce is still 3% below where it was prior to the pandemic,” Jensen wrote. “Talk to any small business owner about their current challenges and the lack of being able to fill open positions is almost always right at the top of the list.”

TheStreet Recommends

The labor shortage is not the only factor impacting economic growth - the supply chain bottlenecks continue to persist and have been a driver in the inflation surge, he argues. Another factor is the lack of truck drivers and if this current situation becomes worse, the supply chain delays could also lengthen.

These factors could impact inflation and the returns of the stock market.

“This can't be good news for shareholders of Knight Transportation  (KNX) - Get Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Class A Report or others in the industry,” Jensen wrote. “I can't see how this direction is good for economic and job growth and doesn't become a part of a continuing inflationary spiral. My bet is that current projections for job and economic growth in the fourth quarter and 2022 get ratcheted down significantly before all is said and done. I also think this is likely to be a headwind for equities and one of many reasons I remain pessimistic on the prospects for earnings growth and capital appreciation in the year ahead.”

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Walmart Lead
INVESTING

Walmart, Via Zipline, Starts Delivering Orders By Drone

Facebook's Instagram is seen by Wall Street as stealing eyeballs from Snap Inc.'s Snapchat.
TECHNOLOGY

Instagram Faces States' Probe Into Teen Influence

4. Korea: Shaking with one hand
INVESTING

Willis Towers Watson Revamps Board After Reported Investor Pressure

Cyber Monday Results Rolling In -- Here Are the Brands Facing Pressure
BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND

Does Cyber Monday Even Matter Anymore?

2 Disneyland Calif photo disney
INVESTING

Disney Will Make a Comeback

Roblox Nikeland Lead
INVESTING

Nike Creates its Own Virtual Reality on Roblox, and it's Called Nikeland

Macy's Lead
MARKETS

Macy's Stock Surges To 3-Year High After Q3 Earnings Beat, Outlook Boost

Sweetgreen Lead
INVESTING

Sweetgreen Sees Plenty of Green on First Day of Trading