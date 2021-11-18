Vaccine Mandates May Cut Into Growth

At a time when it's already hard for businesses to find employees, vaccine mandates are likely to make it even more difficult, Bret Jensen argues.

Employers who have at least 100 employees must enforce mandatory vaccinations of their workforces by Jan. 4 or test them weekly and produce a negative COVID-19 test. This mandate could hamper the existing job shortage, Bret Jensen argues.

“I have been one of the few commentators that has warned for many quarters now about these coming mandates and how they are likely to have much more significant impacts on the economy and job growth that most are projecting,” Jensen wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column. "The stock market does not appear to have priced in this risk."

The continuing labor shortage could impact productivity as many employers have reached hurdles in finding employees, he argues.

“Despite some notable wage gains throughout the economy, the overall workforce is still 3% below where it was prior to the pandemic,” Jensen wrote. “Talk to any small business owner about their current challenges and the lack of being able to fill open positions is almost always right at the top of the list.”

The labor shortage is not the only factor impacting economic growth - the supply chain bottlenecks continue to persist and have been a driver in the inflation surge, he argues. Another factor is the lack of truck drivers and if this current situation becomes worse, the supply chain delays could also lengthen.

These factors could impact inflation and the returns of the stock market.

“This can't be good news for shareholders of Knight Transportation (KNX) - Get Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Class A Report or others in the industry,” Jensen wrote. “I can't see how this direction is good for economic and job growth and doesn't become a part of a continuing inflationary spiral. My bet is that current projections for job and economic growth in the fourth quarter and 2022 get ratcheted down significantly before all is said and done. I also think this is likely to be a headwind for equities and one of many reasons I remain pessimistic on the prospects for earnings growth and capital appreciation in the year ahead.”