Utz Stock Chipped After Profit, Guidance Miss Estimates

Share of Utz Brands (UTZ) fell on Thursday after the snack maker reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter profit and full-year guidance.

Profit at the Hanover, Pa., company totaled 13 cents a share in the quarter, below analysts’ expectations of 14 cents, according to a survey by FactSet.

To be sure, while revenue dipped 4% to $299.2 million in the quarter, that topped analysts’ estimate of $289.6 million.

For all of 2021, Utz projects adjusted profit of 55 cents to 60 cents a share, down from the prior range of 70 cents to 75 cents. The FactSet survey of analysts is looking for GAAP profit of 67 cents.

Utz shares recently traded at $20, down 4%. They were down 5.6% for 2021 through the close of Wednesday trading.

The company went public a bit less than a year ago. It unveiled the plan to go public in June 2020.

“The company believes that consumer demand for its products will remain strong in the second half of fiscal 2021 and continues to believe that sales growth will accelerate,” Utz said.

“However, given the challenging industry-wide supply-chain dynamics, the company is experiencing higher commodity, transportation, and labor costs.”

“These costs began to rise in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, continued to rise in the second quarter, and impacted the Company’s profitability more than anticipated,” Utz said.

“The company believes these costs will continue to be more elevated than originally expected for the remainder of fiscal 2021.”

Utz said it’s “taking the appropriate actions to help offset the impact, including pricing, productivity, and cost savings actions, but the benefits are expected to be weighted towards the back half of the year.”