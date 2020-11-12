Utz, Celsius Holdings: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Utz Brands, Pinduoduo, Fossil, Celsius Holdings and Li Auto are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were falling Thursday amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases that had investors concerned that new restrictions intended to curb the disease could shut down any economic recovery.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Utz Brands | Percentage Increase 9%

Shares of Utz Brands (UTZ) were higher. The snacks company said it had agreed to acquire Truco Enterprises, which sells tortilla chips, salsa and queso under the On the Border brand, from Insignia Capital Group for $480 million. The transaction is expected to close in December.

2. Pinduoduo | Percentage Increase 22%

Pinduoduo (PDD) - Get Report jumped after the Shanghai e-commerce platform beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue surged 89%. The number of average monthly active users on the platform rose 50% to 643.4 million during the quarter, while active buyers rose 36% to 731.3 million.

3. Fossil Group | Percentage Increase 27%

Fossil Group (FOSL) - Get Report leaped after the watchmaker reported revenue that beat its own expectations in the third quarter. Net income was $16 million, or 31 cents a share, swinging from a loss of $25.9 million, or 51 cents a share, a year earlier. Gross margin widened 1.2 percentage points to 52.8%.

4. Celsius Holdings | Percentage Increase 28%

Celsius Holdings (CELH) - Get Report climbed after the fitness beverage maker beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings estimates. Revenue increased 80% to $36.8 million due to continued growth in North America, reflecting double-digit growth from existing accounts, new distribution and expanded distribution to major retailers.

5. Li Auto | Percentage Increase 25%

Chinese electric vehicle Li Auto LI surged as encouraging data about Chinese EV sales came out ahead of the company's quarterly report, which is scheduled for Friday. Sales of new-energy vehicles are expected to rise to about 1.1 million units this year. Rival EV maker XPeng said third-quarter revenue rose fourfold.