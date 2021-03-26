U.S. to Have Supply of 240 Million COVID Shots by Next Week

The White House expects that via Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, the U.S. will have 240 million vaccine shots available by next week.

The supply of shots available for U.S. citizens is expected to hit 240 million by next week, with Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report all on pace to hit quarterly production guides, the White House said Friday.

Those doses would be enough to fully inoculate 130 million people. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two shots for full efficacy while Johnson & Johnson's requires one.

“We’ve done a lot to help J&J; we’re monitoring that very closely and we anticipate a significant increase at the end of this month, which will enable them to hit at least 20 million doses,” Jeff Zients, COVID-19 response coordinator for President Joe Biden, said.

J&J is expected to deliver at least 11 million doses next week, putting the New Brunswick, N.J., health-care giant on track to hit its mark of 20 million doses by the end of March. The single-dose shot is the one most recently cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and the company is still scaling up production.

Moderna has pledged 100 million doses by the end of March. Pfizer has committed to the same amount, but Chief Executive Albert Bourla has said the company expects to deliver as many as 120 million doses.

Biden said Thursday that he doubled his vaccination goal, aiming to get 200 million COVID-19 shots in arms within his first 100 days in office.

"I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close, not even close, to what we are doing," Biden said at his first news conference since becoming president in January.