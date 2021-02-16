US 10-Year Treasury Yields Pass March 2020 High Amid Extended Bond Market Selloff

A global COVID recovery trade has stocks riding their longest winning streak in seventeen years, but it's also sending bond yields higher as inflation pressures continue to bubble.

U.S. Treasury bond yields hit the highest levels in more than a year Tuesday as investors continue to worry that a global COVID recovery will bring inflation to a bond market that has grown increasingly reliant on central bank support.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields hit a fresh 52-week high of 1.2890% in late morning trading, extending a move that has added 36 basis points to the government's borrowing costs since the start of the year.

The gains have also put the difference, or spread, between 2-year and 10-year notes at around 116.4 basis points, the widest since early 2017 and a classic market signal for economic growth and faster inflation - a likely outcome from the planned $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that investors expect will pass through the Democratic-controlled Congress later this month.

Increased government spending is an unambiguous benefit for stocks, with direct payments and business relief cycled into the economy at the quickest rate. But it's also inflationary, given its velocity, and that's never good for the other side of the investment ledger: fixed income markets.

"The past year has been marked by sharp inflation swings that extend beyond the regular volatility in food and energy components. Looking through quarter-to-quarter swings and particularly large country divergences, core inflation has closely aligned to our views on the nature of the COVID-19 shock," JPMorgan analysts noted in a report published Monday.

"We expect the net of these forces to push up global core inflation to 2.5% in the current quarter, the fastest pace in six years," the bank added. "The fading of last year’s low inflation from over-year-ago calculations will combine with this spike to raise global core inflation to 1.8%, representing a nearly complete rebound to its pre-pandemic level."

Inflation is the so-called "enemy of bonds" because it erodes the value of future payments. And its effect is even more pronounced on longer-term bonds, which the Biden Treasury is likely to rely on in the coming years.

In fact, the new spending commitments, alongside legacy costs linked to tax cuts, will mean the Treasury will likely issue a record net of $1.84 trillion in new bonds this year, according to JPMorgan Chase, a figure that's more than four times last year's total.

The U.S. government said earlier this month that it will sell a record $126 billion in benchmark bonds this quarter as it attempts to cover a record budget deficit bloated by pandemic-related costs and legacy tax cuts.

However, the Federal Reserve's commitment to maintaining its current level of bond purchases at $120 billion per month, as well as similar indications from major central banks around the world, will likely put a cap on near-term yield increases over the coming months.