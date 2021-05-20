TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

U.S. Treasury Proposes Global Corporate Minimum Tax Rate of 15%

Finance agency says G20 discussion on minimum rate have begun in earnest.
Author:
Publish date:

The U.S. Treasury Thursday proposed a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%.

The treasury announced the proposal in a statement.

It said the plan came as part of discussions with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and G20 officials over the past two days.

“As part of those meetings, discussions on the global corporate minimum tax rate began in earnest,” the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

During the discussions “Treasury expressed its belief that the international tax architecture must be stabilized, that the global playing field must be fair, and that we must create an environment in which countries work together to maintain our tax bases and ensure the global tax system is equitable and equipped to meet the needs of for the 21st century global economy,” the statement said.

“A global corporate minimum tax rate would ensure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations, and would spur innovation, growth, and prosperity while improving fairness for middle class and working people,” the statement added.

The U.S. proposal is that a global minimum tax rate should be at least 15%. “Treasury underscored that 15% is a floor and that discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher,” according to the statement.  

U.S. President Joe Biden  made seeking higher tax payments from large corporations a priority during his campaign and subsequently in pushing for approval of his economic proposals in Congress. 

Many large U.S. companies avoid or reduce their taxes by setting up headquarters in tax haven countries such as Ireland and the Cayan Islands. 

Buy Salesforce
TECHNOLOGY

Tech Stocks Roundup: Jim Cramer Says to Buy Salesforce Stock

Jim Cramer Says Applied Materials’ China Orders Were ‘Fantastic’
INVESTING

Applied Materials Posts Mixed Earnings Report

Palo Alto Networks Has a Rip-Your-Face 40% Rally Just Waiting in the Wings
INVESTING

Palo Alto Networks Tops Estimates, Raises Guidance

Iovance Biotherapeutics Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Iovance, Virgin Galactic

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rebound and Nasdaq Charges Higher as Jobless Claims Fall

5 Things You Should Know About Refundable Tax Credits
Sponsored Story

10 Tax Tips for Filing an Amended Return

Is Tax-Efficient Investing Possible With Acorns, Betterment, Stash, and Robinhood?
Sponsored Story

Is Tax-Efficient Investing Possible With Acorns, Betterment, Stash, and Robinhood?

How to Minimize Taxable Events
Sponsored Story

How to Minimize Taxable Events