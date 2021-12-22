Tesla Game-Play Feature Investigated by U.S. Traffic-Safety Agency

A game-play feature in nearly 600,000 Tesla vehicles 'may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash,' federal safety investigators say.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into am estimated 580,000 Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report vehicles sold since 2017 that enable games to be played on the front center touchscreen while the vehicles are being driven.

The agency in a report Tuesday that its investigation concerns various 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles.

The Austin electric-car giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The game-play functionality, known as “Passenger Play," is visible on the front center touchscreen from the driver's seat, the agency said, and is enabled even when the vehicle is being driven.

The feature may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.

The agency said it received one vehicle owner questionnaire describing the game-play feature and had confirmed that this capability has been available since December 2020 in Tesla "Passenger Play"-equipped vehicles.

"Prior to this time, game play was enabled only when the vehicle was in park," the report said.

The agency said it would evaluate the driver-distraction potential of Tesla "Passenger Play" while the vehicle is being driven. And NHTSA said it would evaluate aspects of the feature, including the frequency and use scenarios of Tesla "Passenger Play."

The New York Times earlier this month published an article about the game feature.

The article noted that before the games start, a warning appears, saying that playing a game while the vehicle is in motion is only for passengers.

However, while a button asks for confirmation that the player is a passenger, but a driver can play simply by touching it.

The Times said that after the article was published online, NHTSA said it was looking into the game feature and was discussing it with Tesla.

In August, NHTSA opened a probe into Tesla's autopilot system, saying it had identified 31 Tesla accidents over the past three-and-a-half years connected to the use of the system.

The combination of hands-free driving and drivers’ looking away from the road has been connected to at least 12 traffic deaths since 2016 in Tesla cars that were operating in Autopilot mode, the Times said, citing NHTSA.

Tesla's Autopilot system, despite its name, is not an autonomous driving program.

The company has consistently warned its customers that when it is activated, they must be engaged with their cars and the driving process and it should be used only on divided highways.