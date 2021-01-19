TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

U.S. Tops 400,000 Deaths on Trump's Last Full Day as President

The Covid-19 pandemic breached a bleak barrier in the U.S. on Tuesday: 400,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.
Author:
Publish date:

The Covid-19 pandemic breached a bleak barrier in the U.S. on Tuesday: 400,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

That’s almost twice the total of Brazil, which has suffered the second-most casualties.

Critics say the Donald Trump administration mismanaged the pandemic response, denying the seriousness of the pandemic, failing to coordinate policy among states, discouraging the use of masks, and promoting unproven treatments -- including, at one point, suggesting that ingesting bleach into the body might fight off the virus.

The pandemic proved costly for Trump, too. He caught it himself and had to be hospitalized for treatment. Many analysts say the pandemic cost him the election. 

At the same time, while Trump lost by 7 million popular votes, more than 4 percentage points, only a few hundred thousand votes in swing states prevented him from getting reelected. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

In a bitter pill for many families who lost loved ones, the stock market was flying while their relatives were dying, 

After plunging 34% from Feb. 19 to March 23, largely as a result of the pandemic, the S&P 500 index took off. It has soared 70% since March 23, and the Nasdaq Composite has ascended even faster -- 92%.

Many analysts suggest that the pandemic response may improve under Biden, who has promised a massive and organized fight against the virus. 

An important start would involve improved distribution of vaccines, which are proving hard to come by for many of the nation’s elderly citizens.

Tags
terms:
PoliticsHealth
saving cash family kids habits parents sh
Sponsored Story

Dependent Tax Deduction: Tax Exemptions and Deductions for Families

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Jumps on Stronger-Than-Expected Subscriber Growth

Make Friends With Dividends
Sponsored Story

Is There a Dividend Tax? Your Guide to Taxes on Dividends

Chinese Prostate, Breast Cancer Drugs Maker Kintor's IPO More Than 500 Times Oversubscribed As Hong Kong Biotech Investment Fever Continues
INVESTING

Aclaris Triples After Progress in Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Trial

States with the Highest and Lowest Taxes
Sponsored Story

States with the Lowest Taxes and the Highest Taxes

Roku Is Only One of the High Profile IPOs Set to Debut This Week
INVESTING

General Motors, AMC, Roku: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Higher as Yellen Tells Congress to 'Act Big' on Stimulus

Harley Davidson 2021 Bikes Lead
INVESTING

Harley-Davidson, 'Compelling Turnaround,' on Citi Catalyst Watch