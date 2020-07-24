Stocks Open Lower on U.S.-China Tension and Tech Concern

Stocks are lower as U.S.-China tension escalates while investors continue to parse major earnings reports. Tech is lower.

Stocks were lower Friday as investors retreated from risk markets amid escalating political tension between Washington and Beijing, while parsing better-than-expected earnings reports from prominent names including Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, American Express (AXP) - Get Report, and Honeywell (HON) - Get Report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 163 points, or 0.62%, to 26,488, the S&P 500 declined 0.67% and the Nasdaq fell 1.51%.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a speech late Thursday, called China's Communist Party a "Frankenstein" created by the detente policies of former President Richard Nixon. Pompeo attacked Beijing's record on trade, security and human rights.

China said the speech was "filled with ideological bias" while it announced the closure of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, in response to Washington's shuttering of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

Stocks on Thursday ended down after jobless claims in the U.S. rose unexpectedly for the first time since March and tech stocks slumped.

Intel (INTC) - Get Report shares were lower after the chipmaker said its new 7-nanometer processor is around six months behind schedule. The Santa Clara, Calif., chip giant said it may have to seek outside help to catch up.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares were under pressure, pulled down by both U.S.-China tensions and a report that suggested the tech giant could face a lawsuit led by several state attorneys general for allegedly deceiving customers.

Tech giants Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report were also down.

Verizon posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and sales as stability in its subscriber base linked to people's need to remain connected through the pandemic helped offset a drop in demand for new hardware.

Honeywell advanced after posting stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings. But the company also noted a significant slump in aerospace sales linked to Boeing's (BA) - Get Report 737 MAX delays and weak demand for commercial aircraft.

American Express shares were off after the credit-card giant posted an unexpected second quarter profit, but saw revenue fall nearly a third as consumer spending collapsed during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Report shares were higher after the investment bank reached a $3.9 billion settlement with the Malaysian government linked to a corruption scandal at the country's sovereign wealth fund.