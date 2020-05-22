Stocks Off on U.S.-China Tension - Fauci Calls Vaccine Data 'Promising'

Stocks slipped Friday as U.S.-China tensions heat up. Dr. Anthony Fauci calls data on a potential coronavirus vaccine "promising."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 81 points, or 0.33%, to 24,392, the S&P 500 was off 0.23%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.25%.

China announced plans to impose new national-security laws on Hong Kong. President Donald Trump said the U.S. would "address that issue very strongly."

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NPR that Moderna's (MRNA) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine data looked “quite promising."

He also noted, however, that full data have not been peer-reviewed.

Moderna shares were climbing about 4% on Friday.

The biotech company saw its stock climb on Monday after it said results from the first human trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine were positive.

However, the shares fell after vaccine experts said research around the vaccine candidate did not produce enough critical data to properly evaluate it.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic looks “a long way away.”

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares rose after the chipmaker posted fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates.

The graphics-chip specialist said it expected fiscal second-quarter revenue of $3.65 billion, which includes the the company's acquisition of Mellanox in April.

"This was a solid quarter that supports our view that Nvidia is exposed to all the right end markets," said Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts PLUS team, which holds Nvidia in its portfolio.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report said an ongoing multisite clinical study indicated its ID Now Covid-19 rapid test was accurate in detecting the virus nearly 95% of the time and negative results were correctly given 98.6% of the time.

Alibaba Group (BABA) - Get Report on Friday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, as China's months-long lockdown boosted online sales for Asia's most valuable tech company.

Deere & Co. (DE) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings Friday but warned that full year sales are likely to fall sharply as the global coronavirus pandemic saps demand for agricultural and industrial equipment.

