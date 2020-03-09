Wall Street Futures Suspended 'Limit Down' as Global Markets Plunge

U.S. equity futures trading was suspended Monday after falling 5% amid a global stock market rout, setting Wall Street up for an uncertain opening.

U.S. equity futures trading was suspended for the first time since President Donald Trump's surprise 2016 election Monday, leaving safe-haven assets such as Treasuries to bear the brunt of an ongoing rout for global stocks.

Futures contracts tied the to S&P 500 were marked 5% lower in the opening minutes of pre-market trading, and indicated a 151.37 point decline for the broadest benchmark of U.S. stocks, before trading was halted under existing exchange rules. The contracts will be permitted to trade as higher levels heading into the open at 9:30 am Eastern time, but will not be allowed to trade at lower levels.

Similar halts were seen for Dow futures, which suggest a 1,303.78 point plunge for the 30-stock average, while those linked to the Nasdaq are indicate a 435.09 point opening bell slump.

Active trading in the main SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - Get Report, however, continues, with the market's biggest passive investment vehicle slumping 5.74% to indicate an opening bell price of $280.40 each. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - Get Report, meanwhile, was last seen 5.71% lower at $244.06 each.

Once trading begins, however, investors will also have to keep an eye on NYSE rules linked to so-called "circuit breakers", which will trigger immediate trading halts for the S&P 500 if the benchmark were to fall 7% at any stage during the session - apart from the final 35 minutes of trading.

The first 'circuit' would halt trading for 15 minutes if the S&P 500 were to trade at 2764.30 points or lower. If markets extend the decline to 13% on the session, trading would be suspended for another 15 minutes. A 20% decline, however, would shut down trading for the remainder of the day.

With U.S. futures prices suspended in the pre-market session, however, investors were left with few alternatives with which to execute trades that reflect the domestic market impact of both the global sell-off and the potential economic impact of the coronavirus.

U.S. Treasury bonds, one of the world's most liquid financial instruments, were subsequently active in early Monday trading, with safe-haven flows driving bond prices higher -- and yields correspondingly lower -- in markets around the world.

Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to a fresh all-time low of 0.318% in overnight trading, before easing to 0.473% amid the biggest single-day decline since 2009. Thirty-year bond yields, meanwhile, tumbled to a record low of 0.908%.