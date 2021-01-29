TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

U.S. Steel Jumps as Revenue, Adjusted Loss Beat Estimates

U.S Steel reported fourth-quarter revenue stronger, and an adjusted loss narrower, than analysts expected.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of U.S. Steel  (X) - Get Report jumped after the Pittsburgh steelmaking icon reported fourth-quarter results that topped estimates. 

The quarter's adjusted net loss was 27 cents a share, bettering analysts' expectation of a 68-cent loss. Revenue of $2.56 billion came in ahead of the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

"We finished 2020 strong and are optimistic about the opportunity to deliver incremental value for our stakeholders in 2021," Chief Executive David Burritt said in a statement.

"Our performance continues to strengthen as we enter 2021 and we are bullish that the market will continue to be fueled by robust demand, low inventories, and supportive raw material prices."

At last check U.S. Steel shares jumped 6.3% to $19.90. 

The company said it benefitted from cost-management initiatives as well as higher prices in the quarter.

Its European operations reported profit of $36 million, swinging from a loss of $30 million in the year-earlier period. 

In September, going into the fourth quarter, U.S. Steel said that improving market conditions in June and July accelerated through August and September, making the company bullish on its third-quarter results. 

"Strengthening steel fundamentals and our ability to respond quickly to increasing customer demand are expected to result in significantly improved adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the third quarter," Burritt said at the time. 

Biogen Shares Climb on Earnings Beat, CEO Departure
INVESTING

Biogen Analysts Laud FDA Extension of Alzheimer's Drug Review

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Down but Off Lows Amid GameStop Trading Frenzy

Tesla's Made-in-China Model Y Launch Imminent After Resounding Success Of Model 3 Among Mainland Buyers
INVESTING

Tesla Gets Second $1,000 Price Target, From Argus

What to Watch Friday: American Airlines Earnings, Fourth-Quarter GDP
INVESTING

American Airlines to Offer Up to $1.1 Billion of Stock

robinhood (6)
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on GameStop, Robinhood, J&J, Stock Market Friday

Short-Seller Left Goes Long on Invitae With $100 Target
INVESTING

GameStop Foil Citron Research Quits Short Report Publishing

Chevron
INVESTING

Chevron Posts Surprise Q4 Loss As Oil Majors Pivot To Low Carbon Future

Eli Lilly Had a Good Quarter but Investors Don't Want Health Stocks: Jim Cramer
INVESTING

Eli Lilly Misses Q4 Profit Earnings, Sees COVID Therapies Sales Boost in 2021