U.S. Senators Advised Not to Use Zoom Videoconferencing

U.S. senators are being advised not to use Zoom Video Communications' (ZM) - Get Report platform, the latest setback for the fast-growing teleconferencing firm, which has seen an explosion in use amid the coronavirus lockdown, according to a new report.

The Senate's sergeant at arms has warned members of the legislative chamber, urging them not to use the videoconferencing service, the Financial Times reports, citing three people briefed on the advice and one who had seen it directly.

The message is not an outright ban but rather a warning that urged senators to find alternative videoconferencing platforms, the paper reported, citing the person who had read it directly.

The Senate warning comes amid concern about the security of the Zoom platform. Incidences of so-called zoombombing, in which meetings are hijacked by pranksters or others with more nefarious intent, have been widely reported.

Zoom recently was forced to apologize for overstating the strength of its encryption technology, while also acknowledging it had "mistakenly" routed some traffic through China as it scrambled to meet a rise in demand for its services.

A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available for comment.

Alphabet parent Google (GOOGL) - Get Report, which has a competing service, has recently banned the use of Zoom on its corporate computers, though employees can still use it on their personal devices.

Zoom Founder and Chief Executive Eric Yuan last Thursday laid out a 90-day plan to address the company's security challenges.

He followed it up on Wednesday with an announcement of the hiring of Alex Stamos, Facebook's (FB) - Get Report former chief security officer, as an outside consultant.

Shares of Zoom at last check were little changed at $117.50.