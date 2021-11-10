Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Doing Your Holiday Shopping Online? What to Expect in 2021
US Postal Service Loss Shrinks 47% in Fiscal Year to $4.9 Billion

The USPS' adjusted loss totaled $6.9 billion for fiscal 2021, ended Sept. 30, compared to $7.6 billion for 2020.
The beleaguered U.S. Postal Service reported a net loss Wednesday for fiscal 2021, ended Sept. 30, that shrank 47% from the prior year.

The latest loss registered $4.9 billion, narrowing from $9.2 billion a year earlier. The adjusted loss totaled $6.9 billion for fiscal 2021, compared to $7.6 billion for 2020.

The adjusted figures exclude non-cash workers' compensation adjustments for the impacts of actuarial revaluation and discount rate changes, which are outside of management's control.

Operating revenue hit $77 billion for 2021, an increase of $3.9 billion, or 5.3%, compared to the prior year.

“Service performance continued to improve during the year, with the Postal Service reporting its strongest service performance for all mail categories since the previous year,” the USPS said.

“Service performance improvements are largely the result of significant organizational focus on implementing core elements of the Delivering for America plan.

“The Postal Service has made network infrastructure investments, such as the installation of new package processing equipment, and has increased its leased space and workforce, to meet customers' evolving needs ahead of the 2021 holiday season and beyond.”

USPS’ private peers, FedEx  (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report and United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report both appeared on a JPMorgan list of stocks that will benefit from waning disruption of the supply chain, as the Covid pandemic eases.

“We have argued that the supply chain headwind to S&P 500 earnings would be minimal, given its lower asset and labor intensity,” JPMorgan strategists said.

FedEx stock on Wednesday traded at $247.50, down 0.8%, and UPS was at $210.79, up 0.4% at last check.

Earnings
