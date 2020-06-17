U.S. Mortgage Rates Fall To Record Low, Purchase Applications Hit The Highest Level In More Than A Decade - MBA

The average 30-year fixed rate for a conforming loan fell 8 basis point to 3.30% last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.

U.S. Mortgage rates fell to a fresh record low again last week, prompting the biggest rise in purchase applications in more than a decade, as Americans returned to work following two months of coronavirus-triggered lockdowns.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said 30-year fixed rates for conforming loan balances of less than $510,400 fell 8 basis point to 3.30% for the week ending June 12, a new all-time low and a full 1% down from the same period last year.

The MBA's refinancing index rose 10% to 3,891.5 points, notching its second consecutive weekly gain, while applications rose for a ninth consecutive week. The seasonally-adjusted Purchase Index, which tracks mortgage applications for the purchase of a single family home, increased 4%, pegging its year-on-year gain at 21%.



“Purchase applications increased to the highest level in over 11 years and for the ninth consecutive week," said Joel Kan, the MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. "The housing market continues to experience the release of unrealized pent-up demand from earlier this spring, as well as a gradual improvement in consumer confidence."

“Mortgage rates dropped to another record low in MBA’s survey, leading to a 10% surge in refinance applications," Kan added. "Refinancing continues to support households’ finances, as homeowners who refinance are able to gain savings on their monthly mortgage payments in a still-uncertain period of the economic recovery.”

The surge in purchase applications comes alongside data showing a record gain of 2.5 million net new jobs over the month of May as Americans returned to work following months of coronavirus lockdown orders and shuttered businesses and factories.

Consumer and spending confidence was also evident in yesterday's record gain for U.S. retail sales, which the Commerce Department pegged at a stronger-than-expected 17.7% for the month of May.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to continue supporting the broader economic recovery with record-low interest rates and billions in Treasury, corporate and mortgage bond purchases is also filtering through into the housing market, which has remained uniquely resistant to the broader U.S. recession.

Last week, the Fed said it would "increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities", which are currently running at $80 billion and $40 billion a month respectively, in order to "support the flow of credit to households and businesses, over coming months."