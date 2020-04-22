U.S. Mortgage Rates Hold At Record Low 3.45%, But Applications Dip As Existing Home Sales Plummet - MBA

U.S. mortgage rates held at the lowest levels on record last week, , while new applications stalled amid the steepest decline in existing home sales in nearly five years as the economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said 30-year fixed rates for conforming loan balances of less than $510,400 held at 3.45% for the week ending April 17, the lowest on record and a full 1% lower from the same period last year. New applications fell 0.3% from the prior week, the MBA said.

The group's refinancing index, meanwhile, fell 1% to 4,242.7 points and new purchase activity rose by around 2%, although that portion of the index remains at the lowest levels since 2015, as more than 21 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits of the past month and data continued to the highlight the extent of the coronavirus damage to the U.S. economy.

“Mortgage applications were essentially unchanged last week, as a slight drop in refinance activity was offset by a 2% increase in purchase applications," said the MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting Joel Kan. "California and Washington, two states hit hard by COVID-19, saw another week of rising activity – partly driving the overall increase. Despite the weekly gain, the purchase index remained close to its lowest level since 2015, and was over 30 percent lower than a year ago."

“The pandemic-related economic stoppage has caused some buyers and sellers to delay their decisions until there are signs of a turnaround," Kan added. "This has resulted in reduced buyer traffic, less inventory, and March existing-homes sales falling to their slowest annual pace in nearly a year.”

Last month, U.S. existing home sales fell the most in nearly five years, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

The 8.5% plunge from the previous month, to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million, is likely to be followed by a sharper pullback in April, as well, as stay-at-home orders keep around 90% of the U.S. economy on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The market was in good shape before the virus, with sales rising, inventory low and falling, and the rate of increase of single-family existing home prices on course to hit 10% by the end of the summer," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. "That won't now happen, but we don't expect a catastrophic decline in prices; this is not 2007, and there is no bubble to burst, just a short-term -- but very severe -- collapse in demand."