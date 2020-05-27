U.S. Mortgage Rates Rise To 3.42%, Purchase Applications Extend Gains As House Prices Resist Coronavirus Slump - MBA

The average 30-year fixed rate for a conforming loan edged one basis points higher last week to 3.42%, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.

U.S. Mortgage rates edged modestly higher last week, but remain within touching distance of their all-time lows as data suggests U.S. house prices held their ground amid the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said 30-year fixed rates for conforming loan balances of less than $510,400 edged 1 basis point higher to 3.42% for the week ending May 22, just above the record low of 3.40% from earlier this week and a full 1% lower from the same period last year.

The MBA's refinancing index fell 0.2% to 3,466.2 points, extending its slump to a sixth consecutive week, but applications rose for a fifth consecutive week as the seasonally-adjusted Purchase Index increased 8.6% and purchase activity is now 9% higher from last year's levels.



“The home purchase market continued its path to recovery as various states reopen, leading to more buyers resuming their home search. Purchase applications increased 9% last week – the sixth consecutive weekly increase and a jump of 54 percent since early April. Additionally, the purchase loan amount has increased steadily in recent weeks and is now at its highest level since mid-March,” said the MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting Joel Kan.

“Despite mortgage rates hovering near MBA’s all-time survey low, refinance activity was essentially flat but still 176% higher than last year. Conventional refinance applications increased 2%, while government refinancing was down almost 7%,” he added.

U.S. house prices are starting to show some recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with data from the closely-watched S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showing a 4.4% annual increase in March, with markets in Phoenix, Seattle and Charlotte, North Carolina leading the gains.

Craig Lazzara, managing director and global head of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, noted that "housing prices continue to be remarkably stable", adding that "prices rose in each of the 19 cities for which we have reported data, and price increases accelerated in 17 cities.”

The Federal Housing Finance Agency also said Wednesday that U.S. home prices rose 1.7% over the first quarter of the year, and are now 5.7% higher than over the same three-month period in 2019.

Last week, however, the Commerce Department said April housing starts fell 30.2%, the biggest on record, to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 891.000 units, the lowest in five years. Building permits, meanwhile, slumped 20.8% to a five year low of just over 1 million units.