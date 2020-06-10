U.S. Mortgage Rates Hold Near Record Lows, Refinancings Spike Amid Record May Jobs Report - MBA

The average 30-year fixed rate for a conforming loan rose 1 basis point to 3.38% last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.

U.S. Mortgage rates held near record lows last week, igniting a wave of refinancing and purchasing applications as the economy starts to show signs of exiting its historic coronavirus downturn.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said 30-year fixed rates for conforming loan balances of less than $510,400 bumped 1 basis point higher to 3.38% for the week ending June 5, just off the all-time low from the prior week and a full 1% lower from the same period last year.

The MBA's refinancing index rose 11.4% to 3,529.0 points, notching its first weekly gain in two months, while applications rose for a seventh consecutive week. The seasonally-adjusted Purchase Index, which tracks mortgage applications for the purchase of a single family home, increased 5.3%, pegging its year-on-year gain at 13% and putting it within touching distance of its January high.



“Fueled again by low mortgage rates, pent-up demand from earlier this spring, and states reopening across the country, purchase mortgage applications and refinances both increased," said said the MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting Joel Kan. "The recovery in the purchase market continues to gain steam, with the seasonally adjusted index rising to its highest level since January."

“Refinances moved higher for the first time in nearly two months, with both conventional and government applications rising and the overall index coming in 80% above year-ago levels,” he added.

The spike in refinancing activity comes amid a breathtaking comeback for the broader jobs market last month, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics tabbed at a record 2.5 million new hirings.

With the broader economy showing signs of a V-shaped recovery -- a quick rebound from a sharp decline -- house prices have also held up well amid the now-official U.S. recession.

The closely-watched S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index rose 4.4% in March, lead by gains in Phoenix, Seattle and Charlotte, North Carolina, while the Federal Housing Finance Agency said home prices rose 1.7% over the first quarter of the year, and are now 5.7% higher than over the same three-month period in 2019.