U.S. life expectancy slid 1.8 years to 77 last year from 2019, the biggest drop since at least World War II, thanks to the Covid pandemic.

Covid deaths totaled 351,000 last year, putting them in third place after heart disease and cancer, which both topped 600,000.

Male life expectancy slipped 2.1 years to 74.2 in 2020, while female life expectancy dipped 1.5 years to 79.9.

The news obviously wasn't good.

“A loss of two years seems limited, but that’s rolling back decades and decades of progress,” said Dr. Zinzi Diana Bailey, a social epidemiologist at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, told PBS. “We are going backwards.”

But the negative effect of Covid isn't a huge surprise, doctors say.

“When you have a pandemic that creates such a disruptive effect on people’s lives, you’re going to see deaths directly from the virus, as well as cascading deaths that occur because of the disruptions that occurred to normal health,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University’s Center of Health Security, told PBS.

The other killers ranked in the top 10 were unintentional injuries, stroke, chronic lower respiratory diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, and kidney disease.

Life expectancy already was sliding over the past few year, thanks to drug overdose deaths, particularly among opioid users, and suicides.

On the bright side, infant mortality decreased 2.9% last year to a record low of 541.9 infant deaths per 100,000 live births.