Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

U.S. Life Expectancy Fell to Post-World War II Low Last Year

Covid sparked the slide, with pandemic deaths totaling 351,000, putting them in third place after heart disease and cancer.
Author:

U.S. life expectancy slid 1.8 years to 77 last year from 2019, the biggest drop since at least World War II, thanks to the Covid pandemic.

Covid deaths totaled 351,000 last year, putting them in third place after heart disease and cancer, which both topped 600,000.

Male life expectancy slipped 2.1 years to 74.2 in 2020, while female life expectancy dipped 1.5 years to 79.9.

The news obviously wasn't good.

 “A loss of two years seems limited, but that’s rolling back decades and decades of progress,” said Dr. Zinzi Diana Bailey, a social epidemiologist at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, told PBS. “We are going backwards.”

TheStreet Recommends

But the negative effect of Covid isn't a huge surprise, doctors say. 

“When you have a pandemic that creates such a disruptive effect on people’s lives, you’re going to see deaths directly from the virus, as well as cascading deaths that occur because of the disruptions that occurred to normal health,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University’s Center of Health Security, told PBS.

The other killers ranked in the top 10 were  unintentional injuries, stroke, chronic lower respiratory diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, and kidney disease.

Life expectancy already was sliding over the past few year, thanks to drug overdose deaths, particularly among opioid users, and suicides.

On the bright side, infant mortality decreased 2.9% last year to a record low of 541.9 infant deaths per 100,000 live births.

Tags
terms:
Health
Alcon Begins Trading After Spinoff From Novartis
INVESTING
NVSEF

Novartis Agrees to Acquire Gyroscope Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform
INVESTING
COINSPGINDAQ

Coinbase, Nasdaq Named Top 2022 Stock Picks at Oppenheimer

Tesla Model Y Lead
STOCKS
TSLAXLLC

5 Top Five Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Tesla, Lending Club, Voya

Triller Group Lead
INVESTING
SEAC

Video-Sharing App Triller Will IPO Via SeaChange Merger

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

FDA Ruling on Pfizer Boosts Stocks,; Dow Powers Higher, Nasdaq Extends Gains

Pfizer Pill Lead
MARKETS
PFE

Pfizer Stock Leaps As FDA Grants Emergency Approval For Covid Treatment Pill

Former eBay Director Charged With Insider Trading
INVESTING
AMGNFPRX

Chicago Doctor Charged by U.S. With Insider Trading in Cancer-Drug Case

Apple Lead
INVESTING
AAPL

Can Apple Stock Hit New Highs by Year's End?